Death and the Maiden’ and more to be performed in Langley by Microcosmos String Quartet

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is set to host acclaimed Microcosmos Quartet, who will be performing the music of the 20thand 21st centuries on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The quartet, comprised of violinists Marc Destrubé and Andrea Siradze, violist Tawnya Popoff and cellist Rebecca Wenham, enjoy taking advantage of the compactness and portability of a string quartet and presenting their work in intimate spaces and sometimes unusual venues.

“We look forward to Microcosmos’ performance of this rich and engaging programme ,” said LCMS artistic director, Elizabeth Bergmann of the Bergmann Piano Duo.

“It’s an absolute delight to have these revered musicians performing in our concert hall, and we look forward to sharing the evening with the community.”

Formed in 2010, the group specializes in repertoire of string quartets written in the past 100 years. Deeply committed to education, in 2015, they launched the Kessler Academy, an annual educational initiative featuring a conductor-less orchestra mentorship program led by the quartet members.

Violinist Marc Destrubé enjoys a successful career as an international performer of baroque and classical music on period instruments, and performs extensively as soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and director of orchestras on modern instruments, particularly music of the 20th century and new music. He is a member of the Turning Point Ensemble, first violinist with the Axelrod String Quartet (Smithsonian Institution) and co-concertmaster of the Orchestra of the 18th Century (Amsterdam).

Following her studies, violinist Andrea Siradze moved to Germany with contemporary music as the focal point of her stay, highlighted by commemorative performances that celebrated composers in person; those responsible for shaping the direction of music today. An active musician, she is a member of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and concertmaster of Lions Gate Sinfonia.

In addition to being principal violist with the Vancouver Opera, violist Tawnya Popoff is a member of the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra (Texas) and Turning Point Ensemble. Devoted to developing and performing music by living composers, she enjoys an exciting international career and has been involved in performing over 100 commissioned works, more than half being by women and underrepresented communities.

Cellist Rebecca Wenham’s performances have taken her around-the world, with recent highlights including the Elgar Cello Concerto with the Vancouver Philharmonic, the Brahms Double Concerto with the Lion’s Gate Sinfonia, as well as a sold-out solo cello concert of music of the 21st century, presented by Music on Main at the Fox Cabaret. Rebecca is principal cello of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

This will be the third concert in the school’s Saturday evening Rose Gellert Hall series, of which Tom Lee Music is a series sponsor.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $18 for students and $10 for LCMS students and are available from the LCMS box office at 604-534-2848 or on Eventbrite.

Additional upcoming professional concerts at LCMS include the school’s alumnus and ukelele virtuoso James Hill and Anne Janelle on cello (Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.); the award-winning Duo Concertante, violin and piano (Saturay, May 13, 7:30 p.m.); and Karina Slupski, violin, Ben Goheen, cello and Christina Tong on piano (Sunday, May 28, 2:30 p.m.).

The Rose Gellert concert hall is located at 4899 207th St., Langley, with more information about the school and its events available online at langleymusic.com.

(LCMS) is a non-profit organization and registered charity that is committed to providing the highest quality of musical education to students of all ages and levels, from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

