Debussy, Chopin, Bartok, and a selection of Celtic favourites

‘Music for a summer afternoon’ features live harp and flute performances at Trinity Western House

Maria Moularas has been a Langley resident and musician for 30 years, playing her harp all across the Lower Mainland. Now, teaming with Rose Hamilton and her flute, the pair are presenting Music for a Summer Afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.

“We will play various classics like Mozart, Romanian folk songs, as well as a selection of Celtic music,” Moularas said.

Debussy, Chopin, Bartok, Pescetti, Storosum, Grainger are also listed on their set list.

The concert takes place at Trinity Western House, 9272 Glover Rd in Fort Langley at a suggested donation of $10 which will go towards the SOS Children’s Village.

The non-profit is the largest non-governmental, non-denominational child development organization in the world and provides homes, a supportive community, and programs to help foster children and youth in need grow into self-reliant adults.

Moularas studied piano at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and earned a BA in music at Trinity Western.

“It will be a coffee house feel,” Moularas said, “but done in a beautiful and relaxing riverside setting.”

Read More: Trinity Western House meeting place in Fort Langley

People can visit the event Facebook Page for more information.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________