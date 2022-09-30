More than 30,000 people expected to join for the annual cranberry bash on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 30,000 people expected to join for the annual cranberry bash on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Decades old tradition to celebrate everything cranberry returns this Thanksgiving weekend

Applications for vendors open

First started in 1995, Fort Langley’s decades-old Thanksgiving tradition is making its return this fall.

The Cranberry Festival is held each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and the 27th edition is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Langley Advance Times spent some time with festival organizer Meghan Neufeld, who has been overseeing the festival since 2013. Along with some ups and downs, she has also seen multiple organizations taking charge of the festival over the years.

Initially started by a community of farmers, the festival’s responsibility was later transferred to Fort Langley Business Improvement Association (BIA). In 2020, after the closure of the BIA, the Eric Woodward Foundation assumed the long-term stewardship of the Cranberry Festival.

“The footprint of the festival [in 2013] was much smaller, but over the years it has grown significantly,” Neufeld commented.

Many families come from as far as Okanagan and have made the visit to the festival an annual family tradition, Neufeld shared.

Each year about 35,000 people participate in the event, but with lock down in-affect in 2020, the difficult decision to put the project on halt was taken.

But, even then – to make sure people don’t lose touch with the old tradition, organizers decided to deliver fresh cranberries to the doorsteps of those who registered.

The following year, the event returned in-person but with limited participation and on a smaller scale.

In 2022, ahead of Thanksgiving, the original-style Cranberry Festival is making its comeback to once again celebrate the region’s tradition and recognize cranberry’s role in local history that goes back thousands of years.

“It’s going to look similar to the pre-pandemic layout,” Neufeld announced.

About 5,000 pounds of fresh cranberries from Ocean Spray are on the way to Fort Langley for the festival. People can purchase a bag of berries for $5 from a booth near the community hall.

In addition, multiple food trucks and vendors will be present, selling everything cranberries and more.

Like in 2019, the Glover Road and Mary Avenue area will be closed for vehicles. There will be live entertainment starting at 10 a.m., running throughout the day, with seven Fraser Valley bands performing at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

But, before the actual event, people will gather for another old tradition – the annual pancake breakfast by the members of the Lions Club. The paid breakfast party will begin at 9 a.m.

The Fort Langley Historic site will host a scarecrow contest and offer free admission. People can also head to the river to watch the canoe club members participate in a race.

The kids’ zone across the community hall will feature face painting, balloon artists, craft activities, and more.

About 30 volunteers are part of the event, helping with setup, berry sales, and more.

Neufeld said the event has become a source of community pride and means a lot to the local community and many across the lower mainland.

Those interested in applying to be a food or market vendor at this year’s festival can do so by fortlangleyproject.org/community/cranberryfestival.

.

RELATED: Cranberry Festival is Saturday in Fort Langley

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BlackBerryCommunityFestivalFoodFort LangleyLangley

 

Annual Cranberry festival is making its highly anticipated return this Thanksgiving weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)

Annual Cranberry festival is making its highly anticipated return this Thanksgiving weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Disc golf kits fly into Fraser Valley Regional Library

Just Posted

This photo taken by Debbie Thiessen on Oct. 9 2021 shows the annual cranberry harvest in Langley. (Submitted).
Decades old tradition to celebrate everything cranberry returns this Thanksgiving weekend

Volunteers, ICBC road safety coordinators, and RCMP personnels came together to take part in operation Hang Up - a province wide initiative to remind people to not use phone driving. (twitter/@RoadSafetyLea)
Langley RCMP and ICBC reminds people to #LeaveYourPhoneAlone

Councillor Nathan Pachal, left, and Mayor Val van den Broek are running for mayor of Langley City in the upcoming election, and took questions at an all-candidates meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
City mayor says council calls her a ‘thief’ during election debate

Bif Naked, Peter Bergman and Cheryl Hickey are among the stars who will be a part of the West Coast Women’s Show, running Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (Submitted images)
Ultimate Girls’ Weekend back as West Coast Women’s Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image