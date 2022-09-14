About 40 people are part of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – a play running at Langley’s Theatre in the Country until Sept. 24. (Theatre in the Country/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dinner theatre served up aboard the Orient Express

Langley theatre group brings 14-foot train on stage for Christie mystery

As more and more artists return to their craft post-COVID, Langley’s theatre veteran Reg Parks says audiences, too, are flooding back to live theatre with enthusiasm.

“It has been such fun to see actors back at their craft and patrons enjoying the shared experience once again,” he said.

Parks’ Langley-based Theatre in the Country (TIC) is celebrating its 10th year of operation, and so far, the response has been “amazing and heart warming.”

Currently running at TIC is the production company’s fourth show in the 2022 season.

Parks’ team of 40 is expecting a busy rest of the month as they bring iconic author Agatha Christie’s work to live theatre – featuring a 14-foot-long “elegant train” on stage.

Written in 1934, Murder on the Orient Express is one of Christie’s most-loved murder mysteries.

Later, her detective story was adapted for the stage by playwright Ken Ludwig and is now being presented in Langley as part of a dinner theatre show, which runs until Sept. 24.

With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, the story follows the journey of detective Hercule Poirot, as he attempts to solve the case.

Parks described the re-telling of this Christie murder mysteries as comic, thrilling, fun – with all the twists and turns.

“This Christie tale is timeless and exhilarating,” he said.

Elliott Morrison, who volunteered as the head set-builder, described the project as a “great community effort.”

“Lots of of volunteers helped us put together the set, props, and lighting,” he shared.

The dinner theatre show runs Wednesdays through Saturdays. It started Sept. 8, and wraps Sept. 24, at Theatre in the Country, 5708 Glover Rd. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., with the show at 7:30. Tickets range between $35 and $68. Show-only tickets are also available at www.theatreinthecountry.com.

There will also be a theatre only matinee this coming Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.

