The hit CBC TV show Dragons’ Den is preparing for its next season, with auditions across the country, including in Abbotsford on Friday, March 16. (CBC photo)

Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley

Hit CBC TV show seeks new competitors on Friday, March 16

The hit CBC Television show Dragons’ Den will hold open auditions in Abbotsford on Friday, March 16.

The auditions run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, 36035 North Parallel Rd.

No experience is necessary, and participants of all ages are encouraged to audition.

Dragons’ Den gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls, known as the Dragons.

All interested entrepreneurs should be prepared to pitch their concept in less than five minutes. Selected candidates will be invited to face the Dragons when the upcoming season is filmed in Toronto.

This is the ninth consecutive year that the auditions have been held in Abbotsford.

The only other Lower Mainland audition taking place is Saturday, March 17 at the Century Plaza in Vancouver.

Candidates are asked to apply online at cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions and bring a completed application form to the audition.

