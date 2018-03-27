Coalese is the TWU grad exhibit that’s open until April 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Eight Langley students use art to explore humanity

TWU art grads explore open a month-long mixed-media exhibition at the university this week.

Senior art and design students from Trinity Western University open their grad art exhibit today (Tuesday, March 27) on campus.

The exhibition, called Coalesce, features eight artists who have weaved together narratives, both personal and universal, to explore themes of embodiment, speculation, and memory.

“The Art + Design program at TWU allowed me the freedom to explore many different types of art mediums,” said Bailey Snider, who hails from Walla Walla, WA.

“The wide variety of classes gave me the opportunity to try things I never saw myself doing. It was challenging and rewarding,” she added.

Snider’s senior project includes large-scale tapestries, focused on narrative and storytelling.

“The act of creating is a contemplative process,” she said. “It feels like a prayer during the creation of a piece. It’s a time when I feel closest to my faith.”

A mixed-media exhibition, Coalesce represents the culmination of several bodies of student created work, which have been altered and refined throughout these students’ education.

Though each tale is as unique as the artist who tells it, the stories enmesh to create ongoing engagement with culture and our inner selves, said the art and design student.

This mixed-media exhibition features her work, as well as that of fellow TWU’s graduating students Emily Arnett, Jacquelyn Miller, Kiersten Sawchuk, Hannah Stover, Cassie Thorpe, Rachel Voth, and Sarah Wright.

The students hope to share in a dialogue exploring what it means to be human – and to revel in the collective uncertainty that goes with it, Snider explained.

“It’s amazing to see each artist’s progression right before our eyes as we create,” she said.

“This exhibition is a celebration of all we’ve learned and accomplished in our art education.”

The Coalese exhibit is on display in the TWU SAMC Gallery, at the Alloway Library until April 29.

 

Coalese is the TWU grad exhibit that’s open until April 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Coalese is the TWU grad exhibit that’s open until April 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Coalese is the TWU grad exhibit that’s open until April 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Coalese is the TWU grad exhibit that’s open until April 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
Antique and Collectible Show returns to Cloverdale this weekend

Just Posted

Cleaners apply: Langley volunteers being called out

The Township of Langley is hosting its annual Clean Up Day on April 28, and looking for helpers now.

Eight Langley students use art to explore humanity

TWU art grads explore open a month-long mixed-media exhibition at the university this week.

‘Bad Ass Barry’ stands trial for a murder that took place four years ago

Barry McQuarrie accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Police warn of scam phone calls involving ‘alarm company’

Abbotsford woman asked to provide system’s passcode

Langley RCMP investigate last Friday’s fire on 232 Street

First believed to be a house on fire, the blaze in fact destroyed a travel trailer

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings on first Canadian UNESCO memory register

Seven Canadian items, including the works of communications pioneer Marshall McLuhan on display

Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

Richmond man found guilty in 2015 murder of his mother

Redelma Belisario was found dead in her own home

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

Money earmarked to help post-secondary schools replace obsolete equipment

Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

The injured officer is said to be in stable condition

Most Read