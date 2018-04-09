Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club caller/DJ Tyler Wagner was resplendent for the fans in his rhinestone-encrusted white Elvis jumpsuit at the annual Cotton Tail Dance Saturday.

Resplendent in his rhinestone-encrusted white Elvis jumpsuit, Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club caller/DJ Tyler Wagner had the crowd do-si-do-ing, promenading and swinging their partners merrily at the annual Cotton Tail Dance Saturday.

The club hosts weekly square dance sessions and lessons Sunday afternoons in Aldergrove at the OAP Hall, and twice a year, the club hosts a gala pot luck dinner and dance on a Saturday night, to celebrate New Year’s and Easter.

More than 40 happy guests enjoyed the friendship and dancing this past Saturday for the Easter holiday social.

The Sunday afternoon sessions continue until the Father’s Day weekend, before taking a break until the new season begins on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club hold their regular dances on Sunday afternoons at the OAP Hall, 3015-273 St., Aldergrove from 1-4 p.m. with dancing from 1-2:15 p.m., a break from 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by Coaches Corner from 2:30-4 p.m. for beginners and to learn mainstream and plus in Main hall. with Tyler Wagner and Wendy Krueger as caller/teachers. For information call “Busy Bee” at 604-358-2841.

The current season will end on Sunday, June 17, and that Sunday it is a free dance to people that would like to try square dancing.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club will start a new season on Sunday, Sept. 9, and will be starting a beginner classes again in September. Talk to your friends over summer and bring them out — the dances are free for the first timers and everyone will have fun learning to dance with their friends.