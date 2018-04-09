KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club caller/DJ Tyler Wagner was resplendent for the fans in his rhinestone-encrusted white Elvis jumpsuit at the annual Cotton Tail Dance Saturday.

Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

‘Do-si-do’ and ‘promenade’ with Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club

Resplendent in his rhinestone-encrusted white Elvis jumpsuit, Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club caller/DJ Tyler Wagner had the crowd do-si-do-ing, promenading and swinging their partners merrily at the annual Cotton Tail Dance Saturday.

The club hosts weekly square dance sessions and lessons Sunday afternoons in Aldergrove at the OAP Hall, and twice a year, the club hosts a gala pot luck dinner and dance on a Saturday night, to celebrate New Year’s and Easter.

More than 40 happy guests enjoyed the friendship and dancing this past Saturday for the Easter holiday social.

The Sunday afternoon sessions continue until the Father’s Day weekend, before taking a break until the new season begins on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club hold their regular dances on Sunday afternoons at the OAP Hall, 3015-273 St., Aldergrove from 1-4 p.m. with dancing from 1-2:15 p.m., a break from 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by Coaches Corner from 2:30-4 p.m. for beginners and to learn mainstream and plus in Main hall. with Tyler Wagner and Wendy Krueger as caller/teachers. For information call “Busy Bee” at 604-358-2841.

The current season will end on Sunday, June 17, and that Sunday it is a free dance to people that would like to try square dancing.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club will start a new season on Sunday, Sept. 9, and will be starting a beginner classes again in September. Talk to your friends over summer and bring them out — the dances are free for the first timers and everyone will have fun learning to dance with their friends.

 

Previous story
Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

Just Posted

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Humboldt crash victim ‘could make anyone smile’

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert mourns the loss of former defence partner

Langley council to consider last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

The Williams area plan includes a business district, homes, and an urban forest.

Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 24th at Masters

Abbotsford golfer cards personal-best finish at “major” tournament

Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Aldergrove farm tractor stolen

Campbell’s Gold Honey Farm & Meadery are appealing for help in recovery

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

‘Do-si-do’ and ‘promenade’ with Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club

B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Orphaned black bear teaching Hope Grade 5 students valuable wildlife facts

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Most Read

  • Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

    ‘Do-si-do’ and ‘promenade’ with Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club