Elvis shows coming to Aldergrove

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Elvis Elite (aka Steve Elliot) with his Pink Cadillac. Elvis Elite will pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll at the Langley Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Elvis Elite (aka Steve Elliot) will pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Elvis Elite will be on stage at the corner of Fraser Hwy. and 270 St. at 10 a.m., 12 noon and 2 p.m. that day.

There will be lots of free entertainment and exhibitors throughout the day, and if the weather is fair there will be more than a thousand cars and trucks — antique, vintage and newer — parked along Fraser Hwy. between 272nd and 264th Streets for the throngs of guests to walk about and admire.

Traffic will be closed on that section of Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, Sept. 8 and normal traffic will be re-directed to other main roads.

This years Langley Good Times Cruise In has some very talented musicians to entertain everyone. Some of the bands have performed at Cruise-In before and some are here for the first time.

The live music will be playing between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at three different stage locations.

The Cloverdale Disposal stage will host Angus Drive and Six Gun Romeo.

The Long & McQuade stage will host Prestley and The Rhythm Method.

The Main Show stage will host Elvis Elite and all of the other main events including the 50/50, awards and other announcements.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2018 Schedule of Events:

9am onward: T-Shirts and Souvenirs, Fraser Hwy. & 270

9am – 4pm: Cruise-In Marketplace at Legion parking lot

9am – 4pm: Roadmen Round Up, Bob’s Steakhouse

10:00 – 10:45: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. & 270

10:00 – 11:00: Angus Drive, Fraser Hwy. & 272

11:30 – 12:30: Six Gun Romeo, Fraser Hwy. & 272

11:45: 50/50 Draw, Fraser Hwy. & 270

12:00 – 12:45: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. & 270

1:00 – 2:00: Angus Drive, Fraser Hwy. & 272

2:00 – 2:45: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. & 270

2:30 – 3:30: Six Gun Romeo, Fraser Hwy. & 272

Various Times: The Rhythm Method, Fraser Hwy. & 264

Various Times: Prestley, Fraser Hwy. & 264

Various Times: Rockabilly Jay, Bob’s Steakhouse