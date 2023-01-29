Elvis tribute sensation Darren Lee to bring the singer’s legacy to Fort Langley

‘The best tribute to Elvis they have ever seen’

Elvis tribute artist Darren Lee will be performing at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fans of Elvis Presley in Langley will be in for a treat as Darren Lee, the world’s number one Elvis tribute artist, is set to perform at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. Lee, who holds the record for the longest performing “Elvis” in Vegas with 11 years in the “American Superstars” show at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino, is returning to his Canadian roots and looking forward to wowing young and old alike with his singular tribute to the King of Rock ‘n Roll.

“The audience can expect to leave the show saying that was probably the best tribute to Elvis they have ever seen,” said Lee. This sentiment is backed up by his impressive resume, which includes winning the world Elvis Competition in 1997 and performing nine shows a week for 11 years as a star in the American Superstars Show in Las Vegas.

He even filmed “Finding Mrs. Claus” for the Lifetime Channel in Downtown Langley in 2011, and was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award in 2012 in recognition of his success in Las Vegas.

“In 2014, I opened Burn’n Love in Maui and it became the highest-rated show in Hawaii,” Lee added. “During its 4-year run, I gave part of every ticket to the MAUI food bank. At the end of its run, I gave 100,000 meals to the needy.”

Lee’s connection to Langley runs deep.

“I first performed in Langley in 1995 when I moved to B.C.,” he shared. “I played at the Legion quite a few times.”

He also lived in Langley for two and a half years before moving to Maui, where his twins were born.

“Langley is my favorite city in B.C.,” he declared.

Lee’s journey as an Elvis tribute artist began in grade 5 when a Catholic nun started a school choir in his school in Edmonton.

“I was one of 73 kids in the choir,” he recalls. “When Sister Claire found out my mother owned a guitar, she pressured me into learning to play it.”

After learning the chords, Lee used his ear to start learning Elvis songs, a gift he has now passed onto his 11-year-old daughter. He began his career in 1988 in the Elvis Elvis Elvis show.

“Come to have fun,” Lee urged. “The more energy you supply will be returned, and you will get the best of me.”

Tickets for the show are $45.00 (plus facility fee and service charges) and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see the world’s number one Elvis tribute artist in action in Langley, the city he calls his favorite in British Columbia.

