Emerging talent invited to new Fort Langley open mic night

Myles of Smiles Open Mic Night is held every second Wednesday of the month, starting Feb. 13.

Hugh Barbour will be hosting the “Myles of Smiles Open Mic Nights” in Fort Langley. Submitted photo

A long-time Langley resident wants to offer local musicians mentorship and performing opportunities, starting with the launch of an open mic night called Myles of Smiles on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Fort Langley’s Brigitte Seib has lived in the same home on the outskirts of Fort Langley for 35 years, and has been active in the theatre community.

After her 29-year-old son Myles passed away from brain tumour complications four years ago, the idea to start a non-profit organization sparked, so that’s exactly what Seib has created over the past few years.

“The idea’s been in our head for a few years about creating a society that will offer mentorship projects in the arts like music, theatre, art, and film. My son passed away four years ago, and he was always one of those smiling guys, and into music,” she explained.

Myles of Smiles will be the first event of Seib’s new non-profit organization called Creative Compass Society.

The society’s mission is to connect emerging talent with professional artists and community partners through shared learning opportunities such as the mic nights.

“He [Myles] played different instruments and liked to play with different people and learn from different people, so we thought we’d start something like that and that’s where the Myles of Smiles music mentorship project came from,” added Seib.

According to Seib, the mic night is a chance for emerging artists to strengthen confidence and share their talents.

“It’s kind of geared toward the musician who isn’t professional yet, and is good enough to be, but doesn’t have the confidence and wants to start playing in front of smaller crowds. That’s where Myles was at too. He wasn’t in full-fledged bands yet.”

Seib’s organization is made up of her son Tyler, who specializes in film, and four other board members.

Eventually Seib hopes the organization can offer film programs, busker days in Fort Langley, and small-scale mentorship programs.

With a background in theatre including Langley Players, Surrey Little Theatre, and more, Seib also plans to bring more theatre opportunities to Fort Langley.

“I think Fort Langley is a cultural hub,” she added.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic Nights occur on the second Wednesday of each month at Maria’s Gelato at #101-9103 Glover Rd. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Langley musician Hugh Barbour is hosting the mic nights, and Long & McQuade is sponsoring the evenings.

There’s no charge to attend.

For more information, visit http://creative-compass.com/