Emily Carr's 1939 forest scene, "Tossed by the Wind," is shown in this handout image. A mature-period canvas by Emily Carr fetched more than $3 million at a Toronto auction, making it one of the most valuable works by the artist to come to market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Fine Art Auction House-Ward Bastian *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Emily Carr canvas fetches $3 million at auction, some major works go unsold

‘Tossed by the Wind’ hammered down for $3.1 million — roughly twice its pre-sale estimate

A mature-period canvas by Emily Carr fetched more than $3 million at a Toronto auction, making it one of the most valuable works by the B.C. artist to come to market.

The 1939 forest scene “Tossed by the Wind” hammered down for $3.1 million — roughly twice its pre-sale estimate of between $1.2 million and $1.6 million — at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House’s virtual live sale Wednesday.

Another of Carr’s later compositions, 1937’s “Swirl,” which she gifted to contemporary Lawren Harris, exceeded expectations with a $2.3 million sale.

Heffel says the two paintings rank among the four highest-priced Carr works ever sold at auction. All prices include auction house fees.

However, several marquee lots in Heffel’s spring catalogue flopped on the auction block.

Canadian artist Alex Colville’s well-known 1952 painting “Girl on Piebald Horse,” which had been valued at between $700,000 and $900,000, went unsold.

Colville’s “Dog and Horse” fared better with a winning bid of $541,250, within its pre-sale estimate of between $400,000 and $600,000.

Another big-ticket that failed to find a buyer was French artist Fernand Leger’s “Peinture imaginaire,” which was estimated to be worth between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Six of the eight works on offer by Quebec abstractionist Jean Paul Riopelle sold. But the large-scale “Sans tire,” a mixed-media triptych with a pre-sale estimate of between $400,000 and $600,000, remains on the market.

A Heffel spokeswoman said there is post-auction interest in some of the pieces that didn’t meet their reserve price, and more than 93 per cent of the 92 works on offer were auctioned off.

It was also a record-setting sale for two notable women in Canadian art.

A 1960 canvas “Terme de la nuit” by Rita Letendre, who is associated with Quebec’s Les Automatistes, sold for $289,250 — more than five times its pre-auction estimate.

There was also fierce bidding over “A Green Pool, French River, Canada,” by British artist Frances Anne Hopkins, whose works are considered important records of 19th century Canadian history. The piece, painted in 1864, sold for $193,250.

Heffel’s spring auction was livestreamed from three separate salerooms in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

—Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Picasso portrait expected to fetch up to $1.6 million at Heffel online auction

RELATED: Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

Art

Previous story
Spears makes it official: she too wants to #freebritney

Just Posted

Langley resident Stan Jindrak won $500,000 after a June 1, 2021 BCLC draw. (BCLC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man wins lottery after playing the Extra

Langley Township council is pondering changing the use of the indicated plot from agricultural to industrial. The purple lands are existing industrial lands in the Gloucester Industrial Park, and the dark green areas are ravines and rivers, and the light green areas were set aside for a “golf course” that was never built and remain largely natural. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township council still mulling conversion of rural land to new industrial site

Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Shyama Priya will perform at Aldergrove Plaza on Canada Day. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove plaza to host multicultural Canada Day celebration