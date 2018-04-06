John Fogerty plays Abbotsford Centre in July.

Evening with John Fogerty announced for Abbotsford Centre

Former CCR lead performs in July, tickets go on sale April 13

“An Evening with John Fogerty” has been announced for Abbotsford Centre this summer.

Fogerty, hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, plays the centre at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 15.

His career spans more than 50 years. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group’s chief musical architect, and as a solo artist, Fogerty’s works rank as some of the most influential in American music history.

He is the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits, including Born on the Bayou’ Green River, Proud Mary, and Bad Moon Rising.

Fogerty has been honoured as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.

He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as being a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.

His remarkable career began in his hometown of El Cerrito, Calif., soon earning massive popular and critical success with the one and only Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern-fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.

After CCR called it quits in 1972, Fogerty embarked on what would prove to be an equally impressive solo career.

Among his many highlights are 1975’s John Fogerty – featuring the rollicking Rockin’ All Over The World – and 1985’s #1 phenomenon, Centrefield.

With its trio of timeless hit singles, including The Old Man Down The Road, Rock And Roll Girls, and the irresistible title track, the multi-platinum collection marked Fogerty’s glorious return to the forefront of modern rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets for his Abbotsford concert range from $29.50 to $99.95 and are available starting Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Previous story
Langley scribes make BC Book shortlist
Next story
Bradner Flower Show a ‘blast from the past’

Just Posted

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Giants’ Byram aims to crack Canada’s line-up

Vancouver rookie from Cranbrook lone B.C. invitee to U18 camp

Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Incident occurred in Abbotsford, but accused also faces charges in Langley

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Langley interventionist co-hosting family forum focused on addiction and mental health

Andy Bhatti putting together free, day-long event happening April 14 at Fleetwood Community Centre

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Cracks loom large for parents of at-risk youth

Chilliwack mom: ‘Let’s just take this one day at a time.’

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Bradner Flower Show a ‘blast from the past’

Community event going strong after 90 years, returns on April 13-15 weekend

Most Read