Langley ballerina Sharon Collins returns to her hometown to perform in Fall for Ballet, Nov. 23, at Chief Sepass Theatre. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fall for Ballet to showcase excerpts from classic works from around the globe

Coastal City Ballet starts 9th season with repertoire program at Chief Sepass Theatre, Saturday

Coastal City Ballet opens its 9th season with the mixed repertoire program Fall for Ballet on Nov. 23 at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

The program will include excerpts from classic works like the Spanish Petipas Paquita, known for it’s technical challenges and stunning costume, the grand pas de deux of Vainonens Flames of Paris, set in the era of the French Revolution, and The Dying Swan.

The world premiere of choreographers from Justine Fraser and Coastal City Ballet founder Li Yaming will also be featured in Fall for Ballet.

“Coastal City Ballet was founded to develop the talents of young, aspiring dancers, preparing them for a career on the professional stage,” Yaming said, returning after a several year absence with the company. “I am excited to return and create this piece for the wonderful dancers of Coastal City Ballet.”

Read More: Langley ballerina graces stage in Swan Lake production

“I had an amazing time working with the dancers to create this premiere,” Fraser added. “The talent and dedication the dancers show during the creation process allowed me to push the boundaries and the result is remarkable. Anchoring the performance will be selections from the classical ballets Paquita and Flames of Paris.”

Langley native Sharon Collins dances as a soloist in the production and said she is excited to perform in her hometown.

“Growing up in Langley, I always dreamed of being a professional dancer. While I had to train outside the city, Langley is still my home. That’s why I am so honored to be involved in this world-class production that is being offered to Langley residents,” Collins said.

Tickets are available for $30 at www.brownpapertickets.com and the performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Coastal City Ballet is a repertory ballet company, based in Vancouver, that provides performance opportunities for emerging dancers, both Canadian and internationally.

Since its conception in September 2011, the company has presented numerous productions to audiences across the country and commissioned world premieres.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Jazz vocalist Jennifer Scott comes to town with her trio

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Tree on highway, expect delays in Langley

Crews are on scene

Langley Secondary Saints win quarter-final

Victory sends senior varsity team to semi-finals at BC Place stadium in Vancouver

Fall for Ballet to showcase excerpts from classic works from around the globe

Coastal City Ballet starts 9th season with repertoire program at Chief Sepass Theatre, Saturday

Vote for best Christmas tree to benefit Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Newlands Golf and Country Club hosts 29th annual Festival of Trees

Thanks for Caring tea spotlights Christmas bureau work in community

The annual tea started in 2012 and was sold out in October.

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis near Boston Bar

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Most Read