Langley’s own Dallas Smith has a few busy months ahead with concerts, fundraisers, and awards events. (Langley Advance files)

Fans have a chance to vote Dallas Smith as their favourite

It’s going to be a few busy months ahead for the CCMA people’s choice nominee from Langley.

Dallas Smith is feeling pretty proud and humble after once again being nominated as one of Canada’s favourite country music artists.

It was announced yesterday that the 40-year-old Walnut Grove man was shortlisted among the Canadian Country Music Association’s (CCMA’s) top 10 fan favourites.

On Facebook, he’s saying how “grateful” he was to be nominated, noting on Twitter that he’s in good company – competing against his old buddy Chad Brownlee, as well as Gord Bamford, Dean Brody, Tim Hicks, Jess Moskaluke, Shania Twain, High Valley, Brett Kissel, and the James Barker Band.

Now, it’s up to the public to vote, and decide if he’s going to be earn the crown or not.

Smith is also up for the CCMA male artists, single, and video of the year awards.

Last year, Smith won album of the year, as well as top selling Canadian album of the year, for Side Effects, also gleaning the single of the year for Autograph.

This year’s winners will be announced during the CCMA awards show in Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 9.

In the meantime, Smith is on the road a fair bit during the next month, performing at the Sunfest in Cowichan, Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Rockin River Music Festival in Merritt, and Boots and Hearts Music Fesitval in Oro-medonte.

And he’s also performing at home, in Langley, next month. Once again this private show it’s part of his charity golf tournament – held at The Redwoods – that raises money for babies in need.

The Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament, set for Tuesday, Aug. 21, always includes an evening concert after the shotgun-start tourney and barbecue.

In its sixth year, this is a project that was started back in 2012 by Smith and his buddy Brownlee, a hockey-player-turned country musician formerly from Langleyite.

It’s a fundraiser for the Basics for Babies program, and last year alone the duo raised $143,000 for the cause.

Earlier this year, Smith released an acoustic EP. But more significant, he earned his fifth career #1 and fourth consecutive chart topper with the hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

And a few months ago, he also released the chart-topping single, One Drink Ago, with Canadian country superstar Terri Clark.

