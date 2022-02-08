First Langley Charitable Nights event a success

Organizers planning more fundraiser events – next is a Rat Pack tribute on Feb. 12

Langley Charitable Nights is a newly formed group comprised of the Fairhaven Group and 10 local charities. Their first of the three events series saw more than 100 people participate. The band Dreams performed a Fleetwood Mac tribute. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Charitable Nights’ recent fundraiser has hit upon a successful recipe that will help 10 local charities.

Organized by the Langley-based Fairhaven group and local charities, the dinner and entertainment event saw the participation of more than 100 foodies and music lovers.

Kim Sadler, catering manager at Fairhaven group, shared that the venue could accommodate more people, but due to COVID-related restrictions, a limited number of people were allowed. The first of the three music events series was hosted at George Preston Recreation Centre on Jan. 29.

Coming up next is Valentine’s Day celebration with a Rat Pack tribute performance on Feb. 12.

Shannon Todd-Booth spoke to the crowd on behalf of the Langley Hospice Society, and other board members and guests of the society attended in support of them.

Charities are struggling to find ways to fundraise since the pandemic started.

Karen Long said groups such as hers, the Langley Volunteer Bureau, are grateful to Fairhaven for creating this new opportunity.

“They took a big chance on putting the dinner theatre series together and from the response received from the first event, it looks like they have a success on their hands. Musicians are back to work, 10 local charities benefited and guests enjoyed an evening of great food and entertainment. All around, a big win for everyone,” Long said.

The amount of money raised through the fundraiser is yet to be determined, said Sadler. However, she confirmed that the funds raised from all three events would be evenly split between the 10 participating charities. In total, 110 tickets were sold for the first event, and Sadler added that the feedback was phenomenal.

“It was well received… it was well executed and everybody enjoyed themselves.”

Sadler said that the charities are satisfied with the idea, and the Fairhaven group will plan more events in the coming future.

“It will be a win-win situation for all of us. We are more than happy to execute more such entertainment events,” she said.

Those interested can purchase the tickets from the Langley Charitable Night’s Eventbrite page. Each ticket costs $90 plus taxes and includes a buffet-style dinner, dessert, and coffee/tea along with the evening of entertainment.

