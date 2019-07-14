First stop Langley, next stop Broadway

Bright lights? Big stage? No, you don’t have to go all the way to the Big Apple to kick-start a theatre career – this summer, ample organizations are seeing that youth get their chance to sing, dance and act right here in Langley.

Professional Live Arts for Youth – otherwise known as The P.L.A.Y. Society – is a non-profit group promoting the arts to burgeoning thespians or kids just looking to break out of their shell.

Now in its fifth year, executive director Brad Tones says the program’s goal is provide a place for everybody to play and access the arts.

“This experience is equal to the experience of a professional theatre program where kids learn about lighting and sound and different opportunities,” Tones explained. “Classes would normally cost $10 – $13 an hour, but with the P.L.A.Y Society, they’re only $5 dollars an hour to make them more accessible.”

People can visit www.playsociety.ca for more information on the program.

If theatergoers have not yet had their fill of Shakespeare this summer, Bard in the Valley, is a local troupe of thespians who tour around town with a different production every summer.

Celebrating their tenth year with a revival of their first production, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bard will also be offering One-week Theatre Camp this August.

The chance for kids to develop an original play, taught by camp leader Lauren Trotzuk, is open to 10 – 15 year olds from August 12 to 16. More information is available at www.bardinthevalley.com/youth-theatre-workshops.

Bard producer Diane Gendron also invited all the young theatre enthusiasts to see the final run of Midsummer Night performances at Douglas Park July 18 – 28.

“We are delighted to see children in our audiences. They can bring a picnic and a blanket and spread out in the front row if they like – in front of the chairs we put out,” Gendron said.

Surrey Little Theatre celebrated 60 years with a new program aimed at showing youth the community theatre ropes. DebuTheatre mentored two productions – Legoland and For Never Not Always – which were written, produced, and performed by young burgeoning B.C. talent.

Rita Price, a theatre director from Walnut Grove who has worked in the business for 25 years took on a mentorship role with DebuTheatre. Having directed productions with SLT, Langley Players Club, and even Metro Theatre in Vancouver, she said her desire to see new blood in the community led her to the volunteer position.

“It’s time to pass on the torch,” Price said. “Don’t be afraid. Get that thought of ‘I can’t do this’ out of your head. We are all still learning – I’m still learning after 25 years. Theatre is a lot of fun and all very positive.”

Additionally, Langley youth are invited to the Surrey Little Theatre to give the performing arts a try with Cue to Cue Youth Drama Camp, taught by actor and director Linda McRae.

“My approach is not to make movie stars but to build self esteem, confidence, self actualization, imagination, and team work skills,” McRae said. “I introduce all aspects of theatre and give a glimpse of what community theatre is like.”

The teen camp geared towards improvisational skills, will go from Aug 12 to 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the summer months wrap up, Theatre in the Country – Langley’s newest dinner theatre company – will offer two new youth-based programs. The junior program will have 7-12 year olds staring in an adaptation of The Lion King while teens between 13-19 will star in Aladdin.

Artistic director Reg Parks said Disney productions will be a great way of getting young people comfortable with performing.

“Disney is known to our students,” Parks explained. “Giving them there first theatre experience with familiar material helps them not to be overwhelmed by ‘putting on a show’.”

The programs run Mondays and Wednesdays after school from September to April and are currently open for for enrollment at www.theatreinthecountry.com/tic-academy.

“Theatre prepares you for life in all kinds of ways: it gives you confidence to be in front of people, it allows you to explore emotions in a safe environment, it gives you a chance to wear another characters shoes for while, and see how they see the world which is a great eye-opener,” Parks added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________