Flora, fauna fascination flourishes for FLAG artists

Exhibition on display in Walkway Gallery at Timms Community Centre in Langley City

FLAG artists hung their flora and fauna inspired art exhibit in the Walkway Gallery at Timms Community Centre just before Halloween. It remains in place until mid-December. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fascination by members of the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) with flora and fauna has spanned at least a quarter century, and it’s being brought to life for the next few weeks at Timms Community Centre.

When the call from the Langley Arts Council came out last year, asking for group show submissions, FLAG members jumped at the chance, member Gabrielle Strauss said.

FLAG has done many themed shows since 1993, explained Strauss. She noted the group’s past shows have included: Into the Forest; Fur, Fins and Feathers; Bugs and Blooms; Sunflowers and Poppies; Nature’s Patterns; and Hooves, Paws and Claws.

“One could say that our fascination with flora and fauna has spanned at least 25 years,” Strauss said.

RELATED: Fort Langley Artist Group picks their favourites

and

READ MORE: Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

And give the artists’ surroundings, it’s no surprise they opted to do this show observing the plants and animals that call Langley home.

“We are fortunate to live in the Township of Langley, which offers urban and rural locations teeming with a vast array of living elements. To observe the flora and fauna that change their display throughout the year offers artists both inspiration and challenges in interpretation.”

In this new show each member of FLAG created works highlighting either elements in their surroundings and/or the creatures that share it, Strauss said, noting works range from representational to whimsical using a variety of media including oil and acrylic paints, collages, photographs, and sculptures.

The six-week Fort Langley Artists Group show runs until Dec. 15 in the walkway gallery at the centre, 20399 Douglas Cres. in downtown Langley City.

Works of art from the showing can be purchased through the Langley Arts Council website.

.

Artart exhibitLangley