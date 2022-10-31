Flute and piano duo to perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Nov. 6

Flutist Bernard Blary will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall in Langley at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 as part of Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Cafe Classico series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) will welcome flutist Bernard Blary and pianist, Eric Hominick, to the Rose Gellert Hall at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The duo will perform ‘Stolen Gems,’ an eclectic programme of music taken from other instruments and arranged for the flute.

Featured will be a violin sonata by Franck, which will include other works by Debussy and Mendelssohn, as well as a movement from Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto.

The concert is part of LCMS’ Concerts Café Classico Sunday afternoon series and will start at 2:30 p.m. with a pre-concert conversation with the musicians, hosted by LCMS artistic director, Elizabeth Bergmann. There will be a short break with complimentary coffee, tea and refreshments before the performance at 3:15 p.m.

“We are excited to offer such unique performances by exceptional artists in the intimate setting of the Rose Gellert Hall,” says Principal Carolyn Granholm. “Our afternoon series are a wonderful opportunity to come together with friends – both new and old – to share music, coffee and conversation on a Sunday afternoon, and we invite everyone to join us.”

Some of the works to be presented were arranged by Blary, who has been a member, principal flutist and featured soloist with a wide variety of orchestras and chamber groups. He has performed concerts around the world; most recently making his Austrian solo recital premiere in Vienna. The artist has premiered many works by Canadian, American and European composers.

An accomplished recital, audition and show pianist, Hominick studied piano at the Toronto Conservatory and voice at Dalhousie University. Eric has been on the music faculty at Douglas College (New Westminster) and the TOOBA Physical Theatre Centre; singer and pianist with Vancouver Chamber Choir; and accompanist for Elektra Women’s Choir, Surrey Children’s Choir, Vancouver Children’s Chorus and PRISMA. He is currently rehearsal pianist for Vancouver Cantata Singers and accompanist for BC Girls’ Choir, Opera Pro Cantanti and SummerChor.

Concerts Cafe Classico single tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. A Flex Pass, which offers entry to four concerts is $79 for adults and $72 for seniors.

To purchase tickets, people call the box office at 604-534-2848. The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 Street, Langley.

For more information, people can visit LangleyMusic.com.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels – from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

