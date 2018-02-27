Folk-inspired trio brings a mix of rhythms to Langley music school

Concerts Cafe Classico series features Sea and Sky trio this Sunday afternoon.

A nationally renowned Vancouver trio, Sea and Sky, bring a lively, soulful, and apparently enchanting show to Langley this weekend.

The group, featuring Joan Blackman on violin, Francois Houle on clarinet, and Jane Hayes on piano, will be performing in the Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Cafe Classico series this Sunday afternoon, March 4.

“This is going to be a fun and engaging concert. The folk-inspired program promises to bring audiences on a dramatic and lively journey through multiple cultures,” said LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“We are also delighted to feature such wonderful home-grown talent as the renowned Sea and Sky chamber music ensemble.,” Bergmann added.

They will “treat” the audience to an eclectic mix of rhythms ranging from a contemporary Canadian-composed tango (by Patrick Cardy) to the dramatic sounds of early 20th century Russian folk-music (Igor Stravinsky).

The program will feature five works from Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat. In particular, “two march-inspired movements, tango-waltz-ragtime and Devil’s Dance, are kind of a Russian hoe-down, all telling the magnificent tale of a soldier selling his soul to the devil,” said Hayes.

The program will also feature the works of Jewish-American composer Paul Schoenfeld, whose music “drew on Hassidic tunes and ceremonial dances with a hint of Russian wedding music. Each movement gives a glimpse into Jewish culture: the wild Klezmer-inspired dance, Freylakh; the whining, palm court style March (which hints of Tim Burton); the soulful prayer, Nigun; and the rousing wedding dance, Kozatsche,” she elaborated.

The program will also include Largo (1901) by composer Charles E. Ives, known for his distinctive blend of American hymns with traditional European music.

Originally established in 2014, the Sea and Sky chamber group has performed across Canada and abroad.

Their clarinet-piano recordings have received rave accolades, citing “the excellence of the musicianship”, their “interpretive prowess” and “willingness to experiment,” Hayes said.

Their CD recording “Sassicaia” was also nominated for a 2014 West Coast music award for best new classical recording and best new classical composition.

The group continues to expand its repertoire with the addition of violin and saxophone and have recently released two more CDs, Dream Tracks and Chromaticity.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. with a pre-concert conversation with the trio, hosted by Bergmann. This commentary explores some career anecdotes and insights into the repertoire. The performance follows from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for this Concerts Café Classico event are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students.

People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or purchase them in person at the Rose Gellert Hall, at 4899 207th St. in Langley.

Langley Community Music School hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, a Saturday evening concert featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Café Classico Series – this Sunday afternoon concert series featuring local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

For more information, people can visit the school’s website at langleymusic.com.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Acoustic Ninja’ show in Langley brings help to Ugandans
Next story
VIDEO: TWU alum still keeping it clean with travelling improv show

Just Posted

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Chilliwack courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams on-scene and roads around the area blocked off

VIDEO: Langley greenhouse faces $100K hit from health tax

Darvonda Nurseries not the only large farm affected, family says

VIDEO: TWU alum still keeping it clean with travelling improv show

A former Langley student and his posse regale Fraser Valley audience with some humour.

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Incident near Cherryville Monday afternoon

B.C. sending three youth rugby teams to Vegas Sevens

Players from across province recruited for elite sides

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

Standards sought for B.C. animal shelters and rescues

Lower Mainland animal rescue groups are working together on a major project.

VIDEO: B.C. mayor urges province to use 24/7 electronic monitoring for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Aldergrove skaters ‘Proud to be Canadian’

Aldergrove Skating Club groups are rehearsing for their upcoming pop concert on March 9

Most Read