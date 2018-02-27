Folk-inspired trio brings a mix of rhythms to Langley music school

A nationally renowned Vancouver trio, Sea and Sky, bring a lively, soulful, and apparently enchanting show to Langley this weekend.

The group, featuring Joan Blackman on violin, Francois Houle on clarinet, and Jane Hayes on piano, will be performing in the Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Cafe Classico series this Sunday afternoon, March 4.

“This is going to be a fun and engaging concert. The folk-inspired program promises to bring audiences on a dramatic and lively journey through multiple cultures,” said LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“We are also delighted to feature such wonderful home-grown talent as the renowned Sea and Sky chamber music ensemble.,” Bergmann added.

They will “treat” the audience to an eclectic mix of rhythms ranging from a contemporary Canadian-composed tango (by Patrick Cardy) to the dramatic sounds of early 20th century Russian folk-music (Igor Stravinsky).

The program will feature five works from Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat. In particular, “two march-inspired movements, tango-waltz-ragtime and Devil’s Dance, are kind of a Russian hoe-down, all telling the magnificent tale of a soldier selling his soul to the devil,” said Hayes.

The program will also feature the works of Jewish-American composer Paul Schoenfeld, whose music “drew on Hassidic tunes and ceremonial dances with a hint of Russian wedding music. Each movement gives a glimpse into Jewish culture: the wild Klezmer-inspired dance, Freylakh; the whining, palm court style March (which hints of Tim Burton); the soulful prayer, Nigun; and the rousing wedding dance, Kozatsche,” she elaborated.

The program will also include Largo (1901) by composer Charles E. Ives, known for his distinctive blend of American hymns with traditional European music.

Originally established in 2014, the Sea and Sky chamber group has performed across Canada and abroad.

Their clarinet-piano recordings have received rave accolades, citing “the excellence of the musicianship”, their “interpretive prowess” and “willingness to experiment,” Hayes said.

Their CD recording “Sassicaia” was also nominated for a 2014 West Coast music award for best new classical recording and best new classical composition.

The group continues to expand its repertoire with the addition of violin and saxophone and have recently released two more CDs, Dream Tracks and Chromaticity.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. with a pre-concert conversation with the trio, hosted by Bergmann. This commentary explores some career anecdotes and insights into the repertoire. The performance follows from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for this Concerts Café Classico event are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students.

People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or purchase them in person at the Rose Gellert Hall, at 4899 207th St. in Langley.

Langley Community Music School hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, a Saturday evening concert featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Café Classico Series – this Sunday afternoon concert series featuring local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

For more information, people can visit the school’s website at langleymusic.com.