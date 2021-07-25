Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Food: Catching up with British Columbia chef, TV personality Thea VanHerwaarden

Podcast: Talk includes an early introduction to food, time on TV and future plans

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Chef Thea Vanherwaarden – Master Chef Canada – 6:28:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox, a two-time runner-up on the TV show MasterChef Canada. Talk includes her early introduction to cooking, her time on TV, future plans for a Vancouver Island restaurant and more.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

fb

#PQBeatComox ValleyFoodMovies and TVPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
COVID-19 pandemic curtails celebration of B.C. history

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley Township and B.C. failed residents over Walnut Grove truck route

Dr. Renee Ferguson checked out a Jack Russell terrier. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley vet earns high industry praise

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: No current need for year-round schooling in Langley, trustees agree

Name: AGIN, Christopher Age: 36 Height: 5’ 8” Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right forearm - Skeleton praying hands and skulls, left arm - koi fish and dragon, chest - Dragon head Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including frugs and sssaults Warrant in effect: July 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 25