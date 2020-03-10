Food truck festival announces two stops in Langley

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is cruising its way across the Lower Mainland – including two stops in Langley this spring.
More than 25 trucks will be parked at Willowbrook Mall May 8 and 9; Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Langley Community Day will welcome the trucks back on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The festival will stop at a handful of cities including Port Moody, Surrey, Chilliwack, Richmond, Cloverdale, Abbotsford, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.
BC taco, Big Reds Poutine, Buddha-Full Provisions, Cannoli King, Cravings Kettle Corn, G’s Donairs, Hugs by Mollies Minis, Jamaican Mi Juicy, Mo Bacon, Reel Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, Lenny’s Lemons, Salty’s Lobster, Shameless Buns, Slavic Rolls, Street Dogs and Burgers, Taste of Malaysia, The Reef Runner, and Wings Outdoor Grill are some of the trucks that will be parked and open for business.
Live Music, a House DJ, some tented seating areas, and even artisan market vendors will be part of both Langley festival stops.
More information can be found at www.greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.
