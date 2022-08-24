Chef Spencer Watts returns to Fork & Finger in downtown Langley, to the delight of local foodies. (Langley Advance Times)

Fork or finger – it’s diners’ choice

Food festival features $5 sampler plates from a variety of downtown Langley City eateries

The Downtown Langley Business Association’s (DLBA) Fork and Finger passport won’t allow a person to travel abroad, but it is a gateway to a selection of cuisine from around the world.

A few stamps on the passport – not by visa officers but restaurant staff – and one can enter a chance to win $1,000 in DLBA Downtown Dollars.

More than a dozen Langley restaurants are slated to participate in the annual event offering their $5 sampler plates exclusive to the Fork and Finger event, and organizers suggest people come hungry on Saturday, Aug. 27.

To participate in the festival and collect stamps, people must visit the DLBA information tent at McBurney Plaza, where they obtain their passports before heading around the downtown to explore this year’s restaurants.

By making a purchase at a participating location, people can receive a stamp. With three or more stamps, people can enter the draw to win the $1,000 Downtown Dollars which are as good as cash at participating businesses.

The public is also invited to stop a while at the plaza to enjoy free live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Spencer Watts and award-winning barbecue pitmaster Kevin Legge. Live demonstrations start at noon with Watts’ crispy beer battered fresh halibut recipe followed by Legge’s ‘ribs done right’ at 1 p.m.

Many stick around for the samples.

The cooking demonstrations are scheduled until 3:30 p.m. In addition, Ryan McAllister, a Juno award-winning singer-songwriter, will perform live music all day long.

Participating restaurants include:

1. Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market Inc.

20633 Fraser Hwy., Unit 102

604-532-5226

2. Annora Restaurant

5572 204th St.

778-366-6708

3. Ashoka Indian Food

20530 Fraser Hwy.

604-534-6344

4. Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine

20563 Douglas Cres.

778-278-3088

5. Dal’s Poke Cafe

5492 Salt Lane

604-427-2678

6. Food by Fanta

20542 Fraser Hwy.

604-530-6803

7. Kooben Cafe

20411 Fraser Hwy.

778-278-8832

8. Masala India Bistro

20345 Fraser Hwy.

778-278-7777

9. McBurney Coffee & Tea House

20504 Fraser Highway

604-514-1144

10. Obanhmi Cafe

20477 Fraser Highway

604-510-1893

11. Seoul Tofu & BBQ

20408 Fraser Hwy

604-427-0844

12. Shiraz Bar & Grill

20526 Fraser Highway

778-929-2423

13. Sticky’s Candy & Bakery

20464 Fraser Highway, #102

604-510-1788

14. The Raving Gamer Bistro

5735 203 Street

604-510-4414

For more information, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com

