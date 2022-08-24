Fork or finger – it’s diners’ choice

The Downtown Langley Business Association’s (DLBA) Fork and Finger passport won’t allow a person to travel abroad, but it is a gateway to a selection of cuisine from around the world.
A few stamps on the passport – not by visa officers but restaurant staff – and one can enter a chance to win $1,000 in DLBA Downtown Dollars.
More than a dozen Langley restaurants are slated to participate in the annual event offering their $5 sampler plates exclusive to the Fork and Finger event, and organizers suggest people come hungry on Saturday, Aug. 27.
To participate in the festival and collect stamps, people must visit the DLBA information tent at McBurney Plaza, where they obtain their passports before heading around the downtown to explore this year’s restaurants.
By making a purchase at a participating location, people can receive a stamp. With three or more stamps, people can enter the draw to win the $1,000 Downtown Dollars which are as good as cash at participating businesses.
The public is also invited to stop a while at the plaza to enjoy free live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Spencer Watts and award-winning barbecue pitmaster Kevin Legge. Live demonstrations start at noon with Watts’ crispy beer battered fresh halibut recipe followed by Legge’s ‘ribs done right’ at 1 p.m.
Many stick around for the samples.
The cooking demonstrations are scheduled until 3:30 p.m. In addition, Ryan McAllister, a Juno award-winning singer-songwriter, will perform live music all day long.
Participating restaurants include:
1. Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market Inc.
20633 Fraser Hwy., Unit 102
604-532-5226
2. Annora Restaurant
5572 204th St.
778-366-6708
3. Ashoka Indian Food
20530 Fraser Hwy.
604-534-6344
4. Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine
20563 Douglas Cres.
778-278-3088
5. Dal’s Poke Cafe
5492 Salt Lane
604-427-2678
6. Food by Fanta
20542 Fraser Hwy.
604-530-6803
7. Kooben Cafe
20411 Fraser Hwy.
778-278-8832
8. Masala India Bistro
20345 Fraser Hwy.
778-278-7777
9. McBurney Coffee & Tea House
20504 Fraser Highway
604-514-1144
10. Obanhmi Cafe
20477 Fraser Highway
604-510-1893
11. Seoul Tofu & BBQ
20408 Fraser Hwy
604-427-0844
12. Shiraz Bar & Grill
20526 Fraser Highway
778-929-2423
13. Sticky’s Candy & Bakery
20464 Fraser Highway, #102
604-510-1788
14. The Raving Gamer Bistro
5735 203 Street
604-510-4414
For more information, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com
