Former Langley resident and country musician embarks on cross-province tour

Kellen Saip will perform at the Water Shed Arts Cafe on March 13

Kellen Saip, a Langley country musician, is headed out on tour for the month of March. (Kellen Saip/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Kellen Saip is one of those old-school country musicians – deep voice filled with grit and soul.

One look at his bushy beard, plaid shirt, and classic guitar, and a person knows exactly the kind of genre he is about to sing.

But there’s a sensitive side that unveils itself through the poignant words that he pens for his tunes.

“I write every word it’s one of the most important parts of what music means to me,” Saip explained. “It’s my personal therapy and a helping hand to anyone that needs it.”

When it comes to influences, the country artist said many people have helped mold his music and shaped him into the artist he is today.

“My biggest influence is probably my mother, Connie Scott. I was raised on a tour bus for the first few years of my life as she toured – so it’s in my veins,” Saip said.

The sound he’s developed is twangy and soulful, carefully constructed from a medley of folk, outlaw, blues, and gospel.

“I’ve always been pulled towards the more folksy side of country – I really enjoy all the old boys who started the whole country outlaw music scene, sprinkle a little gospel and blues in there,” Saip noted. “I think that’s what the new record sounds like but it’s always changing and growing its amazing how many roads you can stroll down in music and art in general.”

Saip lived in Langley for two years but moved east as his family started to grow. Though he has returned to play at local bars like Farm Country Brewing, he’s busy prepping to head out on tour across the province.

“I’ll be hitting the road with Ben Crosby this March,” he enthused. “On this tour we play the Watershed Cafe March 13.”

Tour dates include;

March 3 – Old Abbey Ales, Abbotsford

March 5 – Yellow Dog Brewing, Port Moody

March 6 – Lions Head Pub, Robson

March 7 – The Royal, Nelson

March 8 – Infinitea Brewery, Fernie

March 10 – Stables Pub, Lake Louise

March 11 – The Last Drop, Revelstoke

March 12 – DunnEnzies, Kelowna

March 13 – Watershed, Langley

March 14 – Home Hearted Series house show, Chilliwack

March 16 – House show, Chilliwack

March 20 – Flashback Brewing, Chilliwack

“You can hear all my released music on all streaming platforms. Bandcamp, iTunes, Google play, ect. Also, you can buy hard copies at any live show,” Saip added.

He released his latest self-titled album last November.

People can follow him at www.facebook.com/thekellensaip.

