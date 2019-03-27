Edith Krause has her worked displayed at the Fort Gallery. Submitted photo

Fort Gallery exhibit and poetry reading caters to bird lovers

The current exhibit features bird paintings, drawings, and poetry readings.

Birds can be seen and heard indoors at the Fort Gallery’s latest exhibit by printmaker Edith Krause titled An Avian Alphabet – It’s for the Birds.

The exhibit runs until the end of the month, and a poetry reading is happening on Friday, March 29.

Local poets Astrid Blodgett, Deb DeJong, Heidi Greco, Susan McCaslin, Ray McGinnis, Celeste Snowber, and Lee Johnson will be reading poems about birds.

“I like birds. It’s been the most visited exhibition in the gallery, so clearly lots of people love birds,” explained Krause.

Krause’s exhibit features 26 woodcut prints in black and white that are hung in a freestyle row in the gallery. Other artists’ bird-related works are also featured including paintings, photographs, drawings, sculptures, and more.

“I think we all long for a connection with wildlife, and birds are the form of wildlife we have daily connections with and most commonly see,” Krause added.

Krause said she’s noticed a lot of bird lovers in Langley, and added that bird lovers tend to care about the environment.

She added that birds are the “proverbial canary in a coal mine,” meaning that people become more aware of what’s going on in the world when bird species begin to disappear or decline.

Her favourite piece in the show is a painting of a folk art woodpecker.

The poetry reading is on Friday, March 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fort Langley Gallery at 9048 Glover Road.

For more information, visit fortgallery.ca or call 604-888-7411.

