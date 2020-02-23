Sam Meyer, Tiffany Pai, and Cindy Zhang will perform at Fort Gallery, Friday, Feb. 28. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fort Gallery features three budding Langley Fine Arts musicians at fourth Friday event

Trio made up of youths Sam Meyer, Tiffany Pai, and Cindy Zhang will perform on Feb. 28

Fort Gallery will host a musical trio made up of Langley Fine Arts School (LFAS) students Sam Meyer, Tiffany Pai and Cindy Zhang.

It is a concert concurrent with the gallery’s A-Luring Object(s) exhibition and their fourth Friday events.

The three will be performing selections of baroque, classical and contemporary music, with even a bit of fiddling thrown in on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

A Grade 12 student in the music program at LFAS, Sam Meyer plays the trumpet, violin, and viola.

Meyer plans to major in classical trumpet performance at university, but also plans to continue on as a violinist and violist.

Tiffany Pai is 16 years old and currently majors in music in Grade 11 at LFAS.

Pai plays first violin in the Vancouver Youth Symphony Senior Orchestra and is concertmaster in the Langley Symphony Orchestra – additionally, she performed at Carnegie hall last month.

Cindy Zhang is a Grade 12 music major at LFAS. Zhang loves the cello and has been playing for seven years.

She’s been part of the LFAS Orchestra for four years, and plans to study music in university to continue feeding her passion for the cello.

The Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd and more information can be found at www.fortgallery.ca.

Most Read