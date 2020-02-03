Fort Gallery hosts series of workshops for kids this coming March. (Fort Gallery/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fort Gallery hopes to get kids creating with series of artistic workshops

Classes ranging from block prints to sculptures run March 16 to 20 and 23 to 27, 1 to 3 p.m.

The Fort Gallery is hosting a series of kids art workshops during spring break this coming March.

Workshops will run March 16 to 20 and 23 to 27, 1 to 3 p.m. at the gallery, 9048 Glover Rd in Fort Langley.

Ages six and up are welcome, with a few more advanced workshops available for ages nine and up.

Cost is $40 per workshop or $175 for a full week of workshops (all materials included).

READ MORE: Fort Gallery welcomes author and former CBC radio host Mark Forsythe for gold rush talk

Workshops include;

Ink and Print (March 16, 23) – Younger students will make stamps from sections of fruits and vegetables, as well as other textures, such as cardboard and leaves. They’ll print their design on paper and fabric to create colourful compositions. Older students will also be introduced to the Japanese art of gyotaku, painting real fish and printing them on fabric.

Book Bag Block Printing (March 17, 24) – Create stamps from Styrofoam, foam rubber and wood, then use them to print patterns to create personalized book bags, bookmarks and cards.

Plastic Printing (March 18, 25) – Create colourful drypoint etchings by drawing on plexi-glass plates with engraving tools and ink, then add colour to the drawings with coloured inks using rollers, brushes and rags. Students will get to print the image on cotton paper using a press.

Collage and Composition (March 19, 26) – acrylics and collage techniques used to create a composition on canvas or board.

Sculpture (March 20, 27) – create three-dimensional sculptures from found objects.

For more information and to register online, visit http://www.fortgallery.ca/spring-break-art-workshops-for-kids.html.

People can additionally phone 604-888-7411.

Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m

