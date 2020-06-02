The artwork of Richard Bond is on display the the Fort Gallery, signifying its re-opening after coronavirus closures. (Richard Bond/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fort Gallery re-opens part time to public with exhibition of artist Richard Bond’s work

Fraser Prospect continues Fraser River themed project that the gallery began in January

After a two month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Gallery will be re-opening on Friday, June 5th.

To continue the Fraser River Project that the gallery began in January, seven large paintings from Richard Bond’s series Fraser Prospect will be on display.

Bond created his series of paintings for Fraser Prospect from a location above the Fraser River just east of the Port Mann Bridge.

He chose a site that had plenty of shrubbery, weeds, grass, trees, and Burke Mountain across the river, set up his easel and painted directly on the large canvases on site.

Over the span of three years, from 1987 through 1989, Bond returned to the site many times and made about fifty paintings to capture the changing shapes and colours of the landscape throughout the seasons of the year.

At the beginning of the project, a real estate agent came by and told him that the whole area was due for development in three years; Bond had just enough time to finish the series before the bulldozers moved in.

READ MORE: Fort Langley artists kick off season with a ‘virtual menagerie’

Bond taught painting and drawing for thirty-nine years at several post-secondary schools including his alma mater, Emily Carr University, the University of British Columbia summer program, Douglas College and Kwantlen College.

His work has been exhibited in various galleries in British Columbia and Ontario, including the Bau-Xi in Vancouver and Toronto, and many community galleries throughout B.C.

In accordance with recommendations, the gallery opens only Friday and Saturday afternoons, noon until 5 p.m., for the month of June.

For July, Fort Gallery hopes to open Wednesday and Thursday as well.

To avoid close contact between visitors, there will be no opening reception or special arts events at this time, but there will be a video of the artist’s talk on view in the gallery.

Richard Bond’s Fraser Prospect will be on exhibition until July 11.

Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

art exhibitFort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retired Langley RCMP officer publishes book of memories serving on the force

Just Posted

Fort Gallery re-opens part time to public with exhibition of artist Richard Bond’s work

Fraser Prospect continues Fraser River themed project that the gallery began in January

Langley beekeepers on alert for giant honeybee-murdering hornets recently sighted

Aldergrove beekeeper Bryn Jones ‘concerned’ after South Langley giant Asian hornet sighting

McLeod Athletic Park still closed as $5 million upgrades near completion

Park will host National Track and Field Championships and BC High School Championships

Beatniks Bistro donates $4,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Executive director Susan Cairns said $32,500 is spent every week to help feed Langley families

Solidarity demonstration planned for Abbotsford on Friday

People gathering to protest police brutality and systemic racism in downtown Abbotsford

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

#MyNatureSketch initiative encourages Canadians to become ‘bright-eyed three year olds’

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Most Read