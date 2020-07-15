Fort Gallery is featuring isolation-themed works created during COVID-19. (Joy Kinna/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Fort Gallery is featuring isolation-themed works created during COVID-19. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fort Gallery showcases isolation with new exhibition of works created during COVID

Together Alone runs from Friday, July 17, until August 16

The Fort Gallery presents Together Alone, a group exhibition exploring the impacts of quarantine and isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people tentatively emerged from quarantine, the Fort Gallery invited artists to consider themes of connection, community isolation and the innovative ways to find ‘togetherness” while being physically alone.

The community responded enthusiastically.

This exhibition features thirty emerging and established artists from Langley and beyond presenting photographs, drawings, paintings and sculpture.

As many have spent the last months finding ways to connect even while physically isolated, the artists included in this exhibition have taken refuge in their creative practices as a way to cope with and understand our changing reality.

READ MORE: Fort Langley Artists Group showcases art virtually to help hospice

Some artists use the language of abstraction to describe the complex dynamics of the inner life during this time.

Other artists explore the ways that nature has provided an important refuge and escape from the monotonous four walls of of homes.

Still others, through drawings, paintings and photographs of the human figure, consider the ways that the world is re-thinking what it means to connect and be together.

Resonances of loneliness, solitude, distance and connect echo through the works in this diverse exhibition.

Together Alone runs from Friday, July 17 until August 16 at the Fort Gallery.

The gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd.

Due to social distancing measures, short artist talks will be posted on the gallery’s social media throughout the run of the exhibition.

People can find out more at http://www.fortgallery.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

artistCoronavirusFort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interpreters and historic building access offered again at Fort Langley National Historic Site

Just Posted

VIDEO: Body found after ‘suspicious’ fire near Langley/Surrey border

No cause of death announced; investigation continues, say RCMP

‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

Township council votes to use $250,000 to demolish the 71-year-old building in downtown Aldergrove

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday focuses on compound exercises

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

New community market debuts in Langley

Marketplace aims to support local crafters and farmers

Fort Gallery showcases isolation with new exhibition of works created during COVID

Together Alone runs from Friday, July 17, until August 16

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Abbotsford woman starts petition to have B.C. government help with IVF costs

Jennifer Kuiken says cost of in vitro fertilization is too high for most people

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Most Read