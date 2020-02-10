Fort Gallery’s new exhibition aims to lure in fishing aficionados

A-Luring Object(s) by artist Anne Steves runs Feb. 20 to March 28 as part of the Fraser River series

The Fort Gallery has reeled in a new exhibitor – Cumberland-based artist Anne Steves and her exhibition, A-Luring Object(s).

It is the second of a series of four exhibitions that explore the social, cultural, and environmental significance of the Fraser River and the gallery’s location on its shores.

Steves does not make ordinary fishing lures – the Welsh-Canadian artist draws together contemporary craft with traditional lure-making practices to create sculptures that explore our relationship to the land and other species.

For Steves, the lure becomes a point of connection between the human and non-human world.

Since immigrating to Canada twenty years ago Steves’ art practice has been occupied with discovering how we connect with a new place.

This project has taken her to communities across Canada to make new lures, facilitate community workshops and explore how craft and play facilitate connection with place.

READ MORE: Fort Gallery welcomes author and former CBC radio host Mark Forsythe for history talk

Steves has a long connection with the Fraser River having spent her first years in Canada exploring its waters with her Lower Mainland born fisherman husband, living a stone’s throw from the river in South Vancouver and later, along its shores in Hope.

Over the first days of the exhibition Steves will be in the gallery creating a brand new lure sculpture specifically for the Fraser River.

Viewers are invited to engage Steves in the gallery as she works on the new lure and join her on the opening weekend for a lure-making workshop.

A-Luring Object(s) runs Feb. 20 to March 28 at the Fort Gallery.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held Friday, February 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Steves will lead a lure-making workshop at the gallery February 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m..

People can visit fortgallery.ca for registration information and more on the exhibition itself.

Fort Gallery is open noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, and located at 9048 Glover Rd.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________