Young musicians are encouraged to apply by March 31. Submitted photo

Fort jazz fest on the search for young talent

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is looking for their first “Rising Young Star.”

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is on the lookout for one talented jazz student to become its first Rising Young Star.

The chosen student will be someone from the Lower Mainland who is or will be studying jazz at a post-secondary level, who demonstrates a high level of performance ability, and is pursuing a professional career in jazz music.

Whoever receives the award will be given the opportunity to perform with a main stage artist on Saturday, July 27 during the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts festival, and will have their own featured performance on Sunday, July 28.

They will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“The festival is thrilled to support the development of an emerging young jazz artist with this award,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director of the festival.

“While there are lots of opportunities for aspiring young jazz musicians to perform with their peers at various festivals and concerts, there are limited opportunities for young players to perform with more experienced musicians.”

Youth and emerging talent are also invited to participate in the festival’s Jazz Education Workshop on Sunday, July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre for $20.

Young performers are also encouraged to apply to perform at street performance locations during this year’s festival.

For registration and more information, visit: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/

Applications for the Rising Young Star are open until March. 31, and can be done online: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/the-rising-young-star-award

Last month, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival announced they received a $25,000 financial boost with a grant from Creative BC’s Amplify BC Live Music Program.

Taking place in the summer, the community-based music and arts festival runs from July 26 to 28, and features more than 25 free jazz acts on outdoor stages, jazz pop-up street performances, and three ticketed headliner acts.

