Fort Langley Artist Group capitalizes on chilly weather with new gallery

Winter Solstice explores natural landscapes, which can be seen online until Feb. 28

Though Fort Langley Artist Group’s (FLAG) newest gallery, Winter Solstice, highlights chilly weather and cold landscapes – the exhibition is available to spectators from the warm confines of home.

From now until Feb 28, people can view artwork from Langley painters on their website and social media platforms.

Member Gabrielle Strauss told the Aldergrove Star that inspiration came from the beauty in seasons changing and hours of daylight increasing.

“The promise of new beginnings has inspired the Fort Langley Artists Group to mount a Winter Solstice show on our social platforms,” she said. “Making art and sharing it is an uplifting experience for members of the group, who, like many others, are so isolated during this trying time of COVID-19. “

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council looks to create change with new exhibition

Established in 1993, FLAG is a collection of artists residing in the Township of Langley who are dedicated to their own art and to the promotion of the arts in their community.

They currently have more than 12 members and hold various exhibitions throughout the year.

People can visit www.facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup for more.

Aldergrove art exhibit Fort Langley

Most Read