Robin Bandenieks, a member of the Fort Langley Artist Group, shows off her art. (FLAG/Special to the Star)

Robin Bandenieks, a member of the Fort Langley Artist Group, shows off her art. (FLAG/Special to the Star)

Fort Langley Artist Group encourages support for local art this season

Virtual Christmas market featuring a variety of styles and subjects runs until Dec. 15

Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) is holding a virtual Christmas market in hopes to make holiday shopping easier and more localized this season.

FLAG member Gabrielle Strauss, said all artwork is original and ranges from $200 to much less.

“It is the season to treat yourself, or that special someone, with a gift of original art,” Strauss said. “It is a safe way to shop and new inventory will be added throughout the month-long sale, so visit often.”

The market runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

Shipping costs are extra if local pick-up or delivery is not feasible.

To purchase, call Robin 604-856-1984 or send an email to artrobin@shaw.ca.

READ MORE: ‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

Posted by Fort Langley Artists Group on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Items can be found on social media at http://www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com and on their website at www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com.

Founded in 1993, FLAG is a group made up of both established and emerging artists who works in a variety of media and styles and reside in Township of Langley.

“Stay safe, support the arts, and shop locally from home during this trying time of COVID-19,” Strauss added.

Artwork ranges from 6.6 acrylic to oil paintings and even watercolour.

Some are holiday-themed while scenes of nature and even Langley landmarks are up for sale.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveArtFort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival is now self-guided tour

Just Posted

Williams Park marks 30th year of Christmas lights with COVID-19-friendly drive-thru display. (Black Press Media files)
Williams Park to shine bright for visitors via drive-thru display

The annual Christmas tradition, which turns 30 this year, is open to spectators Nov. 28 to Dec. 30

Icons for the Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest social media platforms are displayed on a window in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Offensive posts aimed at Langley school draw warning from district

‘ Misuse of the school name is infringement’

The COVID-19 testing centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus had no spaces left for drop ins by mid-afternoon Wednesday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
COVID testing site in Langley maxed out on Wednesday

By mid-afternoon, every appointment slot was fully booked

Caroline Ashley, a member of the Fort Langley Artist Group, shows off her art. (FLAG/Special to the Star)
Fort Langley Artist Group encourages support for local art this season

Virtual Christmas market featuring a variety of styles and subjects runs until Dec. 15

Frontline workers, including health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers and bus drivers can drop by and get a free six pack from Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 21. (photo courtesy Dead Frog Brewery)
Langley’s Dead Frog brewery offers free six-packs to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Things are rough right now, and we think it’s more important than ever to say thank you’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Most Read