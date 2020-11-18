Fort Langley Artist Group encourages support for local art this season

Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) is holding a virtual Christmas market in hopes to make holiday shopping easier and more localized this season.
FLAG member Gabrielle Strauss, said all artwork is original and ranges from $200 to much less.
“It is the season to treat yourself, or that special someone, with a gift of original art,” Strauss said. “It is a safe way to shop and new inventory will be added throughout the month-long sale, so visit often.”
The market runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
Shipping costs are extra if local pick-up or delivery is not feasible.
To purchase, call Robin 604-856-1984 or send an email to artrobin@shaw.ca.
READ MORE: ‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition
Posted by Fort Langley Artists Group on Saturday, November 14, 2020
Items can be found on social media at http://www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com and on their website at www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com.
Founded in 1993, FLAG is a group made up of both established and emerging artists who works in a variety of media and styles and reside in Township of Langley.
“Stay safe, support the arts, and shop locally from home during this trying time of COVID-19,” Strauss added.
Artwork ranges from 6.6 acrylic to oil paintings and even watercolour.
Some are holiday-themed while scenes of nature and even Langley landmarks are up for sale.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________