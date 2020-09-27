Fort Langley artists extend traditional season on virtual gallery

Fort Langley Artists Group has its last show on display now, online. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Change is in the air as seasons begrudgingly transition from summer to fall.

And while typically the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is forced to wrap up its exhibition season at the heritage CN Station in Fort Langley on the Labour Day weekend, this year the artists are able to extend their show season beyond the summer months by continuing with their virtual gallery, explained member and spokesperson Gabrielle Strauss.

That’s a small benefit of COVID that’s being realized for the first time in the organization’s 27-year history, she said.

“You can now look forward to viewing group theme shows online throughout the year,” Strauss elaborated.

Art lovers can capture the newest exhibition online now, as members of FLAG recently mounted their latest virtual theme show, entitled Autumn Bounty.

“Feast your eyes on the colours of the season and discover the many interpretations and varying styles of the group’s artists,” she said. “With the click of the mouse, you can view the new show on the FLAG Facebook and Instagram pages.”

OTHER ARTS NEWS: Latest addition to Mural Walk in downtown Langley a ‘showstopper’

FLAG’s last show was a fundraiser, that Strauss announced was “very successful” for their charity of choice – Langley Hospice Society.

RELATED: Fort Langley Artists Group showcases art virtually to help hospice

“FLAG sold 14 original 10 X 10 paintings from our virtual charity wall over the past four months and are pleased to present the Langley Hospice Society with a cheque for $700,” she confirmed, encouraging people to stay tuned for news about future FLAG fundraising projects.

“Will it be a continuation of the charity wall? Will there be a new twist? The answers to those questions will be revealed soon,” Strauss said.

.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

art exhibitartistArtist ExhibitFort Langley