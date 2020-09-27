Fort Langley Artists Group has its last show on display now, online. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley artists extend traditional season on virtual gallery

Group’s latest exhibition is a seasonally themed show called Autumn Bounty

Change is in the air as seasons begrudgingly transition from summer to fall.

And while typically the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is forced to wrap up its exhibition season at the heritage CN Station in Fort Langley on the Labour Day weekend, this year the artists are able to extend their show season beyond the summer months by continuing with their virtual gallery, explained member and spokesperson Gabrielle Strauss.

That’s a small benefit of COVID that’s being realized for the first time in the organization’s 27-year history, she said.

“You can now look forward to viewing group theme shows online throughout the year,” Strauss elaborated.

Art lovers can capture the newest exhibition online now, as members of FLAG recently mounted their latest virtual theme show, entitled Autumn Bounty.

“Feast your eyes on the colours of the season and discover the many interpretations and varying styles of the group’s artists,” she said. “With the click of the mouse, you can view the new show on the FLAG Facebook and Instagram pages.”

OTHER ARTS NEWS: Latest addition to Mural Walk in downtown Langley a ‘showstopper’

FLAG’s last show was a fundraiser, that Strauss announced was “very successful” for their charity of choice – Langley Hospice Society.

RELATED: Fort Langley Artists Group showcases art virtually to help hospice

“FLAG sold 14 original 10 X 10 paintings from our virtual charity wall over the past four months and are pleased to present the Langley Hospice Society with a cheque for $700,” she confirmed, encouraging people to stay tuned for news about future FLAG fundraising projects.

“Will it be a continuation of the charity wall? Will there be a new twist? The answers to those questions will be revealed soon,” Strauss said.

.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

art exhibitartistArtist ExhibitFort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New art exhibit: Fraser River as seen by the salmon

Just Posted

Falling tree claims life in Langley

Victim was reportedly out for a walk on a rural road

Fort Langley artists extend traditional season on virtual gallery

Group’s latest exhibition is a seasonally themed show called Autumn Bounty

Langley wildlife centre desperate for caregivers

Critter Care is in need of co-op students as COVID curtails number of international interns

LETTER: Election nothing more than a ‘farce’ called by opportunists

A Langley man is critical of being sent to the polls with little chance to know his candidates

New art exhibit: Fraser River as seen by the salmon

In Fort Langley gallery show, UBC prof uses photos to offer unique insight into life of sockeye

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Most Read