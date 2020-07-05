Fort Langley Artists Group showcases art virtually to help hospice

Fifty per cent of painting proceeds will be donated to Langley Hospice Society

Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is going ahead with their annual charity gallery, but in a virtual setting.

From now until July 31, people can peruse FLAG’s website http://www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com/ or their Facebook page to check out local art for sale.

People can purchase 10 X 10 paintings; half of the proceeds goes to the artists while the other half of sales will support Langley Hospice Society.

Gabrielle Strauss, FLAG’s organizer, said Langley Hospice received $650 from FLAG’s charity gallery last year.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for physical distancing, the Langley Heritage Society has made the difficult decision to keep the CNR Station closed for the season,” Strauss said.

Virtual viewing will be people’s only chance to experience FLAG’s new creative works, since the Flagstop Gallery will be closed.

FLAG artist’s work typically hangs in CNR Station and has been an anonymous gallery in the past with artists name’s written on the back of the peice so buyers don’t know until after purchase.

“Instead of mounting a theme-based show, the members of the Fort Langley Artists Group [FLAG] have chosen to showcase some of their favorite new creations online in a virtual, visual feast,” Strauss explained.

Alison Philptt, Annie Segelkin, Beverly Lawrence, Caroline Ashley, Daphne Scaman, Diane Zepeski, Ela Cholewa, Gabrielle Strauss, Kim Bucholtz, Margo Harrison, Marguerite Whelton, Patricia Falck, Robin Bandenieks, and Ursula Bolivar all contributed a variety of different pieces of artwork for the cause.

READ MORE: VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Call Robin at 604-856-1984 to purchase a painting.

“You may discuss payment and delivery or pick-up of your purchase with the artist,” Strauss added.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Most Read