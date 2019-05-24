Fort Langley artists know how to make an entrance

First show of the season features 14 artists and about 40 works of art.

How each of 14 artists in the Fort Langley Artists’ Group have interpreted the concept of Making an Entrance can be seen in the latest art show at the historic CN Station.

Fourteen artists are taking part in the show, providing pieces made specifically for this event, explained FLAG member Gabrielle Strauss. There are about 40 pieces in total for Making an Entrance.

“And there are little stories about each painting,” she said.

Strauss is joined in this first FLAG show of the 2019 season by Margo Harrison, Felicity Holmes, Diane Scott Zepeski, Beverly Lawrence, Elzbieta Cholewa, Alison Philpott, Annie Segelken, Caroline Ashley, Daphne Scaman, Kim Bucholtz, Marguerite Whelton, Patricia Falk and Ursula Bolivar.

The exhibition opened on the May longweekend.

“We had many, many visitors. It was a busy weekend,” Strauss said.

She has been a member of FLAG for about four years and said the group has benefits to members and the community.

“I’ve been a member of many groups,” she noted.

She said most of the members live in the immediate Fort Langley area with the farthest member living in Aldergrove. For Strauss, FLAG and the FLAGSTOP Gallery are a great resource for artists.

“I like the scenery,” she said of the station. “I like the history. I like the camaraderie and the support, the friendships and the support.”

At the group’s winter meetings, the members share techniques, ideas and works in progress to inspire and support each other. They challenge each other to move out of their comfort zones.

The theme for this show came from a brainstorming session last October when the members firmed up plans for the 2019 season.

The latest result of the pieces in various media that interpret the theme Making an Entrance. The works include acryclics, oils, watercolours, encaustic paintings, those done in coloured pencil and graphite, inks and pottery, as well as digital photography and collage.

This show is on at the FLAGSTOP Gallery until June 23. The gallery is in the history CN Station in Fort Langley and this marks start of the 26th year that the artists group has exhibited there.

“They’re really nice to us,” Strauss said of the Langley Heritage Society, which oversees the station.

Starting in late June, the group hosts an artist’ choice show and closes out the season with a poultry themed show that starts in August. The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. every weekend, including holidays.

Learn more about FLAG on its website (http://www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com/) or Facebook page.

The group is also continuing its partnership with the Langley Arts Council. About 40 FLAG artworks will be on display at the Langley Township Civic Facility starting in late June as part of the arts council initiative to get art displayed in public spaces. This is the second time FLAG has partnered with the arts council to hold an art display.

“It is a wonderful opportunity put on the by arts council,” Strauss noted.

Diane Scott Zepeski is one of the artists exibiting at the Fort Langley Artist’ Guild show called Making an Entrance. (FLAG photo)