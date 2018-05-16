Fort Langley artists raising the ‘FLAG’ this weekend

Fort Langley Artist Group reopens its gallery for the summer season on Saturday.

A baker’s dozen of local artists are opening their latest exhibit in Fort Langley on the May Day long weekend.

It’s a tradition for the 24-year-old Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) to open for the season on the holiday weekend with the first of three summer exhibits.

This year’s first show of the season is Langley: Now and Then, it runs until June 24.

Most of the artists will be on site at the Flagstop Gallery, which is located in at the old CN Rail station in the heart of the village, on day one, Saturday (May 19) from noon to 4 p.m.

The new artists exhibition will feature about 30 to 40 pieces from the 13 participating artists, said participant and Fort Langley artist Gabrielle Strauss.

“Feel free to pop by and see the latest works and meet and greet the artists,” she said.

“The public are welcome, all art in the exhibition is for sale. Our artists specialize in watercolor, acrylic, oils, pastel pencil drawing, mixed media, clay sculpture and more.”

The next exhibition, Artists Choice, runs June 30 to July 29, and then Reflections runs Aug. 4 to Sept. 3.

Flagstop Gallery is open weekends and holidays from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 23245 Mavis Ave., and for more information people can follow their Facebook page.

 

Felicity Holmes piece

