Fort Langley goes ahead with tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 4

Kenzie Robson was among the many children who got to meet Santa at the Fort Langley Christmas Tree Lighting in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fort Langley just might have snow for the arrival of Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The annual tree lighting and holiday celebration starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and the forecast calls for cold temperatures.

It wasn’t the cold that almost stalled the event. It was the flooding in Chilliwack, according to Sandy Cameron, one of the community members who have been scrambling to pull the event goether. The organizers’ lighting person is from there and was impacted by the waters but Outline Christmas Lights owner Jesse Rypsta managed to make it and spent hours getting the Fort tree done.

The organizers decided last minute to go ahead with the celebration that is centred at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The plan is to have a procession from the waterfront with Santa arriving by canoe at about 5:20 p.m., courtesy of the Fort Langley Canoe Club. That plan could change depending on the weather.

“The idea was that Santa was going to be coming down the river from the North Pole,” she said. “There’s two full dragon boats coming down the river, all decorated with lights.”

The tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and a 35-member children’s choir from the Langley Community Music School will perform until 6 p.m. Then three musicians will do rock-style holiday music until 7 p.m.

Those attending can enjoy hot chocolate courtesy of Wendel’s Bookstore and Cafe, and there are washrooms in the hall but the public can’t go into the hall to warm up.

Santa has a big red throne but traditional photos with the kids can’t be done.

“The children this year will not be allowed to sit on his knee,” Cameron. “It’s safety for the children. They’ll have to sit on the stage or stand by the side [for photos with Santa].”

Organizers are following COVID protocols.

“People can wear masks or not wear masks. It’s an outdoor event,” she noted.

