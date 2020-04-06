Fort Langley Jazz and Art’s Festival moves to September

Last year, Fort Langley Jazz and Art’s Festival opened with a Mardi Gras-style parade around the farmer’s market. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is moving to September long weekend.

Originally scheduled to take place in July, festival organizers have decided to move the event to the Sept. 4 to 6 weekend “given the unprecedented time.”

“Bringing the community together to enjoy music and art is what we do, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, we need to take precautions,” said Karen Zukas, a festival executive director.

“The health and safety of festival attendees, artists, staff and volunteers are of the utmost importance and we believe postponing the festival to later in the summer is the best decision at this time,” said Zukas. “As we move forward with creating another memorable festival, we are monitoring the situation closely and staying up to date with the latest information. We will continue with caution, care and optimism in planning this year’s festival.”

READ MORE: LIST: Events that have been cancelled in Langley and what’s still on

Jazz in the Vine with Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Blue Moon Marque were two previously postponed concerts and will be rescheduled in the fall.

“The evolving situation has reaffirmed how deeply important connection, celebration, music and art is to all of us,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director for the festival.

This year’s festival will again feature free jazz concerts on two main stages and four pop-up performance stages on the Saturday and Sunday, along with four evening concerts for ticket holders.

READ MORE: A little boogie woogie with a glass of wine

A new concert series called Art of Jazz “will feature innovative and creative jazz acts in an intimate concert setting.”

Organizers are expanding on art offerings at the festival with an outdoor painting challenge presented by Opus Art and Supplies, a student art exhibit, artist vendor areas and Indigenous arts workshops and demonstrations.

“We are very hopeful that by late summer we will be able to come together as a community to enjoy live music and art,” Quinn said.

A band lineup and a complete list of festival activities will be announced in June.

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization that was established in 2018 that works to “enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley” by bringing a variety of jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley.

