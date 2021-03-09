Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival celebrates local visual mediums with online art walk

Fourth annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is scheduled for July 22 to 25, 2021

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival puts out open call for artwalk. (Special to The Star)

Professional artists, amateur artists and secondary and post-secondary school student artists from the Fraser Valley are invited to take part in the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival second annual Virtual Art Walk.

The online art walk will be hosted on the festival website as part of the fourth annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

At last year’s festival, 26 local artists were featured in the virtual art walk.

The festival plans on expanding the art walk this year to include more artists and more visual art mediums.

We are committed to providing opportunities for local artists to showcase their work and connect with art lovers and the community, said Dave Quinn, artistic director for the festival.

“We welcome all visual art mediums and all artists from the Fraser Valley.”

There is no cost for artists to participate in the artwalk. The deadline to submit is April 15, 2021 on the festival website.

“The virtual art walk exhibit will be available on the festival website before the festival,” Quinn added.” We will be inviting the community, art lovers and collectors to scroll through the Virtual Art Walk, and if they see something they like, contact the artist directly.”

Festival organizers are planning a hybrid festival for 2021 from July 22 – 25 with live-streamed free shows, headliner ticketed streamed shows and exclusive in-person shows based on directives from the provincial chief medical officer.

Established in 2018, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization whose mandate is to enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley by bringing together emerging and established jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley.

“Our goal with the Virtual Art Walk is to support the local art community and small businesses and encourage people to discover the beauty of the community through art,” Quinn added.

People can find out more at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com