Dee Daniels is performing on Friday, April 19. Courtesy Christi Graham

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup to be announced at upcoming concert

The two-day music lineup will be revealed at a concert on Friday, April 19.

Get ready to boogie and sway at the upcoming Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup reveal night.

On Friday, April 19, jazz and gospel singer Dee Daniels will be performing at the Bez Arts Hub, along with Celso Machado, Dalannah Gail Bowen, and Maya Rae.

During the night, festival directors Karen Zukas and her husband Dave Quinn will announce the official lineup for the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival that’s happening on July 26-28.

One student will also be selected as the recipient of the festival’s Rising Young Star award – which is a $1,000 scholarship and performance opportunity for a student who has demonstrated a high level of musical ability.

“This will be a show not to be missed. It’s a hint of what’s to come at this year’s festival,” Quinn said.

Daniels explained she will be singing a mix of jazz, gospel, and blues at the reveal night.

“They’re all first cousins – jazz, blues, gospel. The only difference is the lyrics. Music is music to me,” she explained.

Daniels added jazz is a very “creative” type of music, and said her favourite part of performing jazz is the “freedom that allows me to express myself musically.”

“It’s so spontaneous and in the moment. In jazz, you’re expected to improvise on the form.”

According to Daniels, it’s important for all communities to experience jazz because it’s “inspiring.”

“Jazz began in the States, but it’s a universal form of music that I think most people around the world can relate to. It’s a very inspiring type of music because it is so creative and in the moment.”

In 2015, Daniels battled breast cancer, and refers to it as “one of the best things that could of happened,” to her.

“I discovered my mission in life and have been working towards that since. It’s to help people through my music,” she explained.

Daniels is currently working on albums that she wrote after her breast cancer diagnosis – a time where she said she was “gifted with many songs.”

The reveal night concert is on Saturday, April 19 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub at 20230 64 Ave.

For tickets visit, https://www.bezartshub.com/events, and for more information on the Fort Langley Jazz festival, visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/

Previous story
Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Just Posted

Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

Runners ready for Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

The annual fundraiser and run/walk benefits the Patti Dale Animal Shelter

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Colony Farm psychiatric patient on the loose

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey had been on a day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Most Read