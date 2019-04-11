Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup to be announced at upcoming concert

The two-day music lineup will be revealed at a concert on Friday, April 19.

Get ready to boogie and sway at the upcoming Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival lineup reveal night.

On Friday, April 19, jazz and gospel singer Dee Daniels will be performing at the Bez Arts Hub, along with Celso Machado, Dalannah Gail Bowen, and Maya Rae.

During the night, festival directors Karen Zukas and her husband Dave Quinn will announce the official lineup for the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival that’s happening on July 26-28.

One student will also be selected as the recipient of the festival’s Rising Young Star award – which is a $1,000 scholarship and performance opportunity for a student who has demonstrated a high level of musical ability.

“This will be a show not to be missed. It’s a hint of what’s to come at this year’s festival,” Quinn said.

Daniels explained she will be singing a mix of jazz, gospel, and blues at the reveal night.

“They’re all first cousins – jazz, blues, gospel. The only difference is the lyrics. Music is music to me,” she explained.

Daniels added jazz is a very “creative” type of music, and said her favourite part of performing jazz is the “freedom that allows me to express myself musically.”

“It’s so spontaneous and in the moment. In jazz, you’re expected to improvise on the form.”

According to Daniels, it’s important for all communities to experience jazz because it’s “inspiring.”

“Jazz began in the States, but it’s a universal form of music that I think most people around the world can relate to. It’s a very inspiring type of music because it is so creative and in the moment.”

In 2015, Daniels battled breast cancer, and refers to it as “one of the best things that could of happened,” to her.

“I discovered my mission in life and have been working towards that since. It’s to help people through my music,” she explained.

Daniels is currently working on albums that she wrote after her breast cancer diagnosis – a time where she said she was “gifted with many songs.”

The reveal night concert is on Saturday, April 19 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub at 20230 64 Ave.

For tickets visit, https://www.bezartshub.com/events, and for more information on the Fort Langley Jazz festival, visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/