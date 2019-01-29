Fort Langley jazz fest receives funding

Swing Aggregation is one of the headliner acts at the festival’s Saturday night performance. Submitted photo

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival received a $25,000 financial boost last week with a grant from Creative BC’s Amplify BC Live Music Program.

Taking place in the summer, the community-based music and arts festival runs from July 26 to 28, and features more than 25 free jazz acts on outdoor stages, jazz pop-up street performances, and three ticketed headliner acts.

The event also hosts a Kidz Family Zone, History of Jazz presentations and a Jazz Education Workshop for youth and emerging talent.

“We are so excited to be receiving this grant,” said Karen Zukas, executive director of the festival.

“We’re fortunate to have the support of sponsors like Amplify BC as well as the Township of Langley and many local community groups, organizations, businesses and volunteers who all contribute to making the festival possible.”

A full festival line-up with be announced in the spring, and early bird tickets to the headliner events are available at: https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/tickets/