Sister Jazz Orchestra brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman big band ensemble. (Fort Langley Jazz Festival/Special to the Star)

Sister Jazz Orchestra brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman big band ensemble. (Fort Langley Jazz Festival/Special to the Star)

Fort Langley Jazz Fest takes part in new Canadian Online Jazz Festival

Sister Jazz Orchestra and Mimosa will be featured in a one-hour free concert on Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival will join more than a dozen major jazz festivals from across the country to present jazz talent in the first Canadian Online Jazz Festival, Nov. 8 – 15.

The Canadian Online Jazz Festival (CoJazz) is a week-long festival that will feature musicians from each jazz festival market in Canada in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences.

CoJazz is the initiative of the Calgary jazz festival, Jazz YYC.

“During times when we aren’t able to gather to enjoy live music, it’s good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians,” said Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of Canadian Online Jazz Festival Kodi Hutchinson. “We’re very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer.”

Two festivals are featured each night, with Fort Langley sharing the evening with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Fort Langley’s offering at CoJazz will feature two acts, the Sister Jazz Orchestra and Mimosa in a one-hour free concert on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

Both groups performed at this year’s online festival.

“I picked these two acts to showcase because they are a good representation of the west coast jazz scene and they present something unique,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

Sister Jazz Orchestra brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman big band ensemble.

Quinn in describing the orchestra, says “these dynamic musicians will entertain and move you and enrich your jazz experience.”

READ MORE: Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Mimosa draws on jazz, Brazilian sambas, French 1960s pop and cabaret music to concoct its own unique sound featuring gorgeous melodies, quirky lyrics, incredible groove and sky-high improvisations.

“CoJazz provides a great opportunity for jazz festivals across the country to celebrate music, build community and support creativity and innovation,” says Quinn.

“It’s another way we can continue to support our local jazz musicians, provide opportunities for musicians to connect with new audiences, offer jazz fans access to outstanding jazz performances and grow the capacity of festivals to offer music in a digital format.”

“We are seeing that most jazz and music festivals are moving towards offering a hybrid model with in-person and online events in 2021,” Quinn added. It’s really the way forward and the future.”

Visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com to stream the concert and for more information about CoJazz.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Just Posted

Crews were trying to clear a Langley City house of smoke, after a fire was reported during the dinner hour Tuesday on 52nd Avenue, just west of 203rd Street. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire strikes Langley City home

Emergency crews are on the scene of a residential blaze on 52nd Aveneu

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
UPDATE: Maremma puppies and baby goat found safe

Owner of Willows Farm reported them missing and presumed stolen on Tuesday

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. Entomologists were able to attach radio trackers to three hornets, the second of which lead them to the discovery of the nest, which was eradicated on Oct. 24. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ discovered in Abbotsford

Large honeybee predator found in 7000 block of Bradner Road on Nov. 2

A mushroom farm operator faces several charges under the Fisheries Act for two properties in the Bradner area of Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Two Abbotsford mushroom farms charged with polluting local creeks

Owner Quang Quach has previously faced several fines and penalties

Langley homes continued to sell at a rapid pace in October. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fewer homes for sale as buyers swoop on Langley properties

Sales were still strong in October according to the FVREB

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

A roll of "I VOTED" stickers sit on a shelf as residents participate in early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau/Instagram)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, PNE to host drive-thru holiday toy collection

COVID-19 means more families could need extra help during the upcoming holidays

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
UPDATE: Police say nothing suspicious happened when woman was carried into SUV in Vancouver

‘Suspicious incident’ being probed by police

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photo)
City-owned car controversy tailgates Surrey mayor

‘The optics are terrible,’ former Surrey mayor Bob Bose says. ‘Outrageous’

Most Read