Fort Langley Jazz Fest takes part in new Canadian Online Jazz Festival

Sister Jazz Orchestra brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman big band ensemble. (Fort Langley Jazz Festival/Special to the Star)

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival will join more than a dozen major jazz festivals from across the country to present jazz talent in the first Canadian Online Jazz Festival, Nov. 8 – 15.

The Canadian Online Jazz Festival (CoJazz) is a week-long festival that will feature musicians from each jazz festival market in Canada in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences.

CoJazz is the initiative of the Calgary jazz festival, Jazz YYC.

“During times when we aren’t able to gather to enjoy live music, it’s good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians,” said Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of Canadian Online Jazz Festival Kodi Hutchinson. “We’re very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer.”

Two festivals are featured each night, with Fort Langley sharing the evening with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Fort Langley’s offering at CoJazz will feature two acts, the Sister Jazz Orchestra and Mimosa in a one-hour free concert on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

Both groups performed at this year’s online festival.

“I picked these two acts to showcase because they are a good representation of the west coast jazz scene and they present something unique,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

Sister Jazz Orchestra brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman big band ensemble.

Quinn in describing the orchestra, says “these dynamic musicians will entertain and move you and enrich your jazz experience.”

Mimosa draws on jazz, Brazilian sambas, French 1960s pop and cabaret music to concoct its own unique sound featuring gorgeous melodies, quirky lyrics, incredible groove and sky-high improvisations.

“CoJazz provides a great opportunity for jazz festivals across the country to celebrate music, build community and support creativity and innovation,” says Quinn.

“It’s another way we can continue to support our local jazz musicians, provide opportunities for musicians to connect with new audiences, offer jazz fans access to outstanding jazz performances and grow the capacity of festivals to offer music in a digital format.”

“We are seeing that most jazz and music festivals are moving towards offering a hybrid model with in-person and online events in 2021,” Quinn added. It’s really the way forward and the future.”

Visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com to stream the concert and for more information about CoJazz.

