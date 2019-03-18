Fort Langley National Historic Site offers spring break fun

There’s lots to do during spring break at the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Tours take place throughout the year at Fort Langley National Historic Site. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

School’s out for spring break, and there’s plenty to do around Langley to keep busy until students return to classes on April 1.

Fort Langley National Historic Site is offering multiple activities during the break that include exploring the fort, panning for gold, Kwantlen First Nation cultural programming, storytelling at the fire pit, blacksmithing, and more.

Admission for guests 17 and under is free, and adults cost $7.80.

Scheduled guided tours run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and blacksmithing runs at noon and 2 p.m.

Last week, the province also announced that Wednesday, March 20 will be proclaimed B.C. Francophonie Day.

“Today, we celebrate the great contributions made by francophones to the development of the cultural, social and economic life of British Columbia,” said Adrian Dix, minister of health and minister responsible for Francophone affairs in B.C.

“This heritage recognition project demonstrates just how much the francophone community has contributed to the building of B.C.,” he added.

Twenty-three Francophone historic sites were added to the B.C. Register of Historic Places, including the Old Fort Langley site – the site that is the predecessor to what remains of the current Fort Langley.

For more information and sites, visit https://www.historicplaces.ca/en/home-accueil.aspx