Fort Langley National Historic Site oTENTik summer bookings fill up on first day

People could book a site at Parks Canada attraction on April 6 with COVID-19 restrictions in place

One of the oTentiks available for rent at Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Aldergrove Star files)

Fort Langley National Historic Site’s (FLNHS) 2021 oTENTik season runs from May 3 to Oct. 8, but interested campers already filled up the entire summer.

Parks Canada began accepting reservations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Promotions officer Jade Szymanski said all available reservations for the 2021 season were booked on that same day.

“This high demand likely reflects how Canadians are looking to get outdoors and stay closer to home for their vacation plans,” Szymanski explained. “Parks Canada is pleased to be able to help Canadians enjoy the health and wellness benefits of being outdoors, while respecting public health guidelines.”

There are more than 400 oTENTik units at 30 locations across the country at Parks Canada sites, which are currently experiencing high demand across the country.

Described as a “prospector style” tent, as transportable dwellings were prevalent during the 19th century Gold Rush, canvas walls rest over an A-frame where a row of six-person bunk-beds await.

FLNHS has five oTENTiks onsite, which are available for campers between Thursdays and Saturdays with social distancing measures and COVID-19 protocols in place.

Masks are mandatory for guests when in common areas while physical distancing between other guests is to be maintained at all times.

Szymanski confirmed no additional dates will be added, but advised interested campers to keep an eye out for cancellations and await bookings for 2022.

“Fort Langley National Historic Site is gradually and safely welcoming local visitors to tour the historic grounds and engage with Parks Canada costumed interpreters this summer,” Szymanski noted.

Visitors will be able to climb the bastions and gallery, peer through the entrances to several historic buildings – which remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions – go on a self-guided audio tour, or take a picnic in the park area.

“From the middle of May to early September, visitors will be able to see what is growing in the heritage garden and visit the farm animals on site,” she added.

The historic site is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of admission is $7.90 for adults, $6.60 for seniors, and youth 17 and under are free.

More info can be found at www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.