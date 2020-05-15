Fort Langley National Historic Site, operated by Parks Canada, will be closed until at least June 1 due to COVID-19. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley National Historic Site remains closed for long weekend

Suspensions of all Parks Canada services and facilities to remain in affect until June 1

Parks Canada is reminding everyone in B.C. that visitor services and vehicle access continue to be suspended at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas, including Fort Langley National Historic Site, until further notice and including over the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

The Fort itself and parking lot will remain closed.

All events, group, and interpretive activities are cancelled.

All oTENTik reservations will be cancelled and refunded until at least June 21, 2020.

READ MORE: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Parks Canada will begin a safe, gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas starting June 1.

Until June 1, all suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March remain in place.

Park Canada advised Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed, particularly over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Please visit pc.gc.ca and follow Parks Canada’s social media channels for information and updates on the status of all Parks Canada places.

