Fort Langley’s creative society launches a film contest

Teams will get 48-hours to showcase their creative skills

Brigitte Seib is founder and president of Creative Compass Society. She started the non-profit society along with her son, Tyler Seib. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley-based film society is inviting filmmakers across the Lower Mainland to make a moviea in 48 hours.

Launched by Creative Compass Society, The Fort Flicks challenge can be a filmmaker’s entry to the Fort Langley film festival. Each participating team will get 48 hours from Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. to write, shoot, and edit a five-minute-long film on a specific theme set by the organizers.

While all entries will be screened the following week on Friday, March 11, at the Fort Flicks Gala Awards evening, only the winning short film will be featured at the film festival on the following day.

The winning film will be screened alongside short documentaries and feature submissions from award-winning independent filmmakers across Canada.

At the time of the launch, the hosts will release a package highlighting the theme and around three props that each team will have to incorporate in their films.

The idea behind the package is to ensure that no team is pre-filming their content, said Brigitte Seib, president of Creative Compass Society. She founded the Creative Compass Society along with her son, Tyler Seib.

The duo is hoping to have at least a dozen teams participate. Brigitte wants the teams to be a mix of all age groups.

The film festival’s final day will also have a workshop by Creative Compass that will have an established film director share his movie-making experience with the audience. Following that, the society will host a documentary dialogue conference, ‘called pave the road’ with all the filmmakers present.

The audience will also have an opportunity to watch Trevor Mack, a Canadian-Indigenous filmmaker’s 2021 film, Portraits From a Fire.

A Fort Langley resident Brigitte said that she and her son always wanted to bring the film festival to Fort Langley.

She encouraged filmmakers of all ages to participate.

“It will be a super fun event,” Brigitte said.

“Come out and enjoy,” she added.

With support from the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the duo is hosting the festival for the first time in Fort Langley. Brigitte added that she wants to make it an annual event and even expand it to multiple locations. The event received funding from the Township of Langley and the provincial government.

The film festival will be held in the heart of the village, the Fort Langley Community Hall, located at 9167 Glover Rd. The event will start at 11 a.m. on March 11.

Brigitte started the organization after her older son passed away.

Established in 2018, the Creative Compass Society is a non-profit organization with a mission to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities across arts disciplines of music, theatre, art and film.

To enter into the 48-hour film challenge, each team will have to register in advance. There is a registration charge of $60 per team. Early bird registration before Feb. 21 costs $45. To watch all the film entries on the first day of the festival, on March 11, residents will have to pay $5 per person.

A pass for the festival costs $25, and it will include access to all the screenings and the opportunity to participate in bonus Q&A sessions.

For more details and to learn about the registration process for the contest, people can visit creative-compass.com.

Alternatively, people can call 604-802-0021.

.