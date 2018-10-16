Foursome unites in Fort Langley show

A new exhibition of art opened Wednesday at the Fort Gallery.

Lisa Nickel is one of the other artists participating in the Fort Gallery’s current show, Occupied Territories. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A new exhibit hanging on the walls of the Fort Gallery explores the connection between place and state of mind, and the internal territories occupied by experiences.

The exhibition, which opened Wednesday, is called Occupied Territories, and it features the work of four local artists Edith Krause, Lisa Nickel, Deborah Colvin, and Deb deJong.

Occupied Territories opened at the gallery this week, and wraps on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, explained gallery manager Margaret Campbell.

But there will be an opening reception, with the artists, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“The exhibition encompasses several different artistic approaches through medium and theme, including the juxtaposition of human tissue images with landscapes, the idea of nests as a place of refuge and the mind’s desire for ascendance,” Campbell said.

The gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd., open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 12 to 5 p.m.

