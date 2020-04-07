Fraser Health stops hospital television set service to limit COVID-19 spread

Dr. Victoria Lee said personal mobile devices can still be used by patients at this time

The plug has temporarily been pulled on TV services for patients at Fraser Health centres including Langley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Chief Medical health Officer, confirmed that as of April 1st, television via mobile units and transferable screens would not be offered due to COVID-19 precautions.

“Some health sites prior to COVID-19 had been moving away from the practise already,” Dr. Lee noted, explaining that the use of hospital screens could create an issue. “We have to consider possible contact with COVID through touch.”

She said people can still access any hospital’s wifi – which has currently been made free to use – on their own hand held personal devices.

Dr. Lee added that the TV service usage throughout the Fraser Health region was down to about 10 per cent before COVID-19.

