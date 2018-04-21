Fraser Valley author to release new crime novel

Launch party April 24 in Abbotsford for Napalm Hearts by Seamus Heffernan

Seamus Heffernan releases his first novel, Napalm Hearts, with a launch party on April 24 in Abbotsford. (IAMJOHNYOO PHOTOGRAPHY)

A launch party for a new crime novel takes place Tuesday, April 24 in Abbotsford.

Napalm Hearts is the debut novel by Seamus Heffernan, and is set for worldwide release the same day.

Described by publisher Crooked Cat Books as a “cinematic neo-noir told with breakneck urgency,” Napalm Hearts is the story of Thaddeus Grayle, a successful-but-bored American private investigator specializing in infidelity cases in London, England.

An opportunity to find a wealthy businessman’s missing (and much younger) wife arises, and he jumps at the chance to do some real detective work.

The case sinks him deep into a dangerous and amoral underworld he may regret entering, however—if he’s lucky enough to make it out alive.

“We were impressed with the book’s lightning pace and its lean, muscular prose,” said Crooked Cat’s co-director, Laurence Patterson.

“It’s a classic detective novel, but Seamus has also crafted a very human story about intimacy, love and loyalty. It’s the kind of book we expect to see both on a lot of holiday beaches and in a lot of book clubs.”

The story’s human element was one that the book’s editor, Jeff Gardiner, was also quick to highlight.

“Seamus has succeeded in putting a modern twist on the Raymond Chandler/Dashiell Hammett vibe,” Gardiner said.

“But he’s swapped the pulp cynicism for some real pathos, and even a bit of heart. You end up caring about the these characters, and I look forward to seeing their stories continue in future books.”

Prior to his writing career, Heffernan worked in education, journalism, marketing and politics. He currently works for a Member of Parliament.

Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, he has called several places home, including a lengthy stint in London, England.

He currently splits his time between Abbotsford, Mission and Vancouver.

His short fiction has previously appeared in The Raspberry and Louden Singletree.

The launch party runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in building B at the Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley (UFV).

The book will be available for purchase (cash only).

The UFV Alumni Association is sponsoring the event, as Heffernan is a graduate of the university’s master’s program in criminal justice and criminology.