Country music artist Kellen Saip. (Kellen Saip/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley country artist Kellen Saip drops new single ‘We are All in This Together’

All proceeds of the May 15 release go towards therapy organization Music Heals Canada

In a bid to calm nerves, unite people, and do some good, country musician and former Langley resident Kellen Saip is releasing a new single called “We are All in This Together.”

Saip called upon dozens of friends from the music industry to take part in recording the tune, which will help raise money for charity.

“The idea generated from the different feelings and emotions that came with the restrictions and isolation that was felt during this pandemic,” Saip told the Langley Advance Times. “I wanted to use my time in isolation to bring something positive to the world in these trying times.”

Saip said he personally felt lost without having the ability to play music to an audience.

After teaming up with producer and engineer Jordain Culpepper, Saip said he realized his song – written about his own personal struggles – seemed to contain a universal feeling.

“As hard as this has been to be isolated and not know when I will be able perform again, I came to realize how important community, friends and family really are in the whole big picture, not just my personal life,” Saip explained.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Advance Times to feature local musician every Friday on Facebook Live

Eighteen different artists came together to help Saip make some noise – many of whom reside in or come from the Fraser Valley.

“I reached out to a handful of my most favourite Canadian Artists, who have in some way influenced my musical journey. Everyone featured on this song has a special place in my heart and a special place in this song,” Said said.

Cally and Josh Petersen from Dear One, Sonny Rosza, Connie Scott, Robyn Froese, Luke Vandevert, Ryan McMahon, Ryan Harvey, Ted Kim, Shawn Hall, Cole Prpich, Sammi Morelli, Ben Crosby, Joe Matheson, Leeroy Stagger, Erik Mehlsen, Justin Hauck, and Jordain Culpepper can all be heard in some capacity on the new single.

100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to Music Heals Canada – a group of music enthusiasts who raise awareness of the healing powers of music.

“They continue to support Canadian music through their work with music therapy from children’s hospitals to seniors centres and programs with at risk youth and so much more,” the country artist said.

“We are All in This Together” drops Friday, May 15, exclusively at www.kellensaipmusic.bandcamp.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Community Chorus sings Shenandoah

Just Posted

VIDEO: 40 singers form virtual choir to highlight positive Langley stories

A local music teacher created the video in dedication of 2020 graduates

BREAKING: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

A total of 21 residents and staff have been infected

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Township opens more park facilities for long weekend

From ball diamonds to tennis courts, a number of rec facilities will be opening again

Langley craft brewers call for looser restrictions for summer patios

More outdoor space could mean more places to safely seat customers, say beer makers

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Most Read