Fraser Valley country artist Kellen Saip drops new single ‘We are All in This Together’

All proceeds of the May 15 release go towards therapy organization Music Heals Canada

In a bid to calm nerves, unite people, and do some good, country musician and former Langley resident Kellen Saip is releasing a new single called “We are All in This Together.”

Saip called upon dozens of friends from the music industry to take part in recording the tune, which will help raise money for charity.

“The idea generated from the different feelings and emotions that came with the restrictions and isolation that was felt during this pandemic,” Saip told the Langley Advance Times. “I wanted to use my time in isolation to bring something positive to the world in these trying times.”

Saip said he personally felt lost without having the ability to play music to an audience.

After teaming up with producer and engineer Jordain Culpepper, Saip said he realized his song – written about his own personal struggles – seemed to contain a universal feeling.

“As hard as this has been to be isolated and not know when I will be able perform again, I came to realize how important community, friends and family really are in the whole big picture, not just my personal life,” Saip explained.

Eighteen different artists came together to help Saip make some noise – many of whom reside in or come from the Fraser Valley.

“I reached out to a handful of my most favourite Canadian Artists, who have in some way influenced my musical journey. Everyone featured on this song has a special place in my heart and a special place in this song,” Said said.

Cally and Josh Petersen from Dear One, Sonny Rosza, Connie Scott, Robyn Froese, Luke Vandevert, Ryan McMahon, Ryan Harvey, Ted Kim, Shawn Hall, Cole Prpich, Sammi Morelli, Ben Crosby, Joe Matheson, Leeroy Stagger, Erik Mehlsen, Justin Hauck, and Jordain Culpepper can all be heard in some capacity on the new single.

100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to Music Heals Canada – a group of music enthusiasts who raise awareness of the healing powers of music.

“They continue to support Canadian music through their work with music therapy from children’s hospitals to seniors centres and programs with at risk youth and so much more,” the country artist said.

“We are All in This Together” drops Friday, May 15, exclusively at www.kellensaipmusic.bandcamp.com.

